Dragons' Den Investor Steven Bartlett Reveals Biggest On-Screen Regret as Fussy Deodorant Soars to £40 Million Valuation

Dragons' Den investor Steven Bartlett has shared his biggest professional regret: not investing in the natural deodorant brand Fussy. The company, which sought £50,000 for a 1% stake on the show, is now valued at £40 million and poised for further growth. This instance highlights the significant impact of Dragons' Den on businesses and the potential missed opportunities for investors.

Steven Bartlett , a prominent investor on the BBC's Dragons' Den , has publicly declared his most significant on-screen regret: failing to invest in the natural deodorant brand Fussy . This decision haunts Bartlett, particularly as Fussy , a company that initially sought a modest £50,000 investment for a mere 1% equity, has since skyrocketed in value to an astonishing £40 million. The business is reportedly on track to double its valuation within the next year, a testament to its robust growth and market appeal.

Bartlett, who joined the Dragons' Den panel in 2021, has been instrumental in supporting numerous budding entrepreneurs. However, Fussy stands out as a missed opportunity he deeply laments. The founders, Eddie Fisher and Matt Kennedy, presented their natural deodorant brand to the Dragons in February 2022, during the 19th series of the show. While they initially requested £50,000 for a 1% stake, they ultimately secured the funding from the panel, albeit at a higher cost of 5% equity. Bartlett himself admits to having been on the fence about the investment. He recounted the moment of decision, stating that he could sense a potential regret even as he sat in the Den. Despite his reservations and the subsequent decision to pass on the investment, the immediate aftermath of leaving the studio left him with a profound sense of missed opportunity. He confessed to thinking, Jesus, I should have done this, realizing the immense potential of Fussy. His regret is further amplified by his personal endorsement of the product; he reluctantly admits to using Fussy himself, acknowledging its quality and effectiveness. This personal use underscores his belief in the brand's merit, making his missed investment all the more poignant.

Fussy has since carved out a significant niche in the market, amassing an impressive following of 195,000 users on Instagram. Its natural and effective formulations, coupled with a commitment to being planet-friendly and offering appealing scents, have resonated with consumers. The brand's products are now widely available in numerous shops and supermarkets across the United Kingdom, cementing its position as a popular consumer choice. The impact of their Dragons' Den appearance was immediate and substantial; following the episode's broadcast, Fussy reported sales of over 20,000 deodorant units. This surge in demand has been sustained, with the brand remaining a favored choice for consumers four years after its television debut. Speaking to Metro last year, co-founder Eddie Fisher detailed the brand's remarkable trajectory, revealing that in the three years prior, Fussy had grown from inception to achieve £20 million in revenue in the most recent financial year, culminating in a valuation of approximately £40 million.

This success story echoes that of another Dragons' Den participant, Derry Green, owner of The Secret Garden Glamping. His luxury camping business experienced an extraordinary surge in bookings, generating £500,000 within just two weeks of his episode airing in January 2024. Green successfully secured investment from four Dragons – Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Sara Davies, and Touker Souleyman – who each offered the full £100,000 sought for a 5% stake. He ultimately accepted Deborah Meaden's offer. Green emphasized the immediate and transformative effect of the show, stating that the exposure introduced his business to a national audience overnight, leading to a significant increase in website traffic, inquiries, and bookings. He further highlighted the lasting impact, noting that demand has remained consistently strong in the two years since the episode aired, significantly accelerating the brand's growth. For aspiring entrepreneurs, Green offers valuable advice: be clear about the problem your business solves, your unique selling proposition, and your investment ask. He stresses the importance of a concise pitch that simplifies the opportunity and advises founders to demonstrate an understanding of both the risks and potential rewards associated with their venture. The Secret Garden Glamping, which began as a lockdown project, achieved viral fame and accumulated a two-year waiting list, showcasing the power of strategic investment and effective business planning





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