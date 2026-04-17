Dragons' Den Star Sara Davies Prioritizes Frugality and Values Over Private Jets

Businesswoman Sara Davies, known for her appearance on Dragons' Den and an estimated £37 million net worth, revealed her commitment to instilling financial values in her sons by choosing budget airlines over private jets. She discussed her frugal lifestyle, her long-standing marriage, and her recent success in adopting a healthier eating and fitness regime.

Dragons' Den star Sara Davies , a prominent businesswoman and former Dragon, has revealed her surprisingly grounded approach to wealth, asserting that despite her considerable net worth, estimated to be £37 million, she consciously chooses more economical travel options, such as flying with Ryanair, to impart the importance of financial prudence to her sons.

Davies, who left the popular BBC show in 2023 after joining in 2019, shared these insights in an interview with Woman And Home magazine for its June cover feature. She expressed a desire to raise her sons, Oliver and Charlie, whom she shares with her husband of 27 years, Simon, with a strong understanding of money's value, a stark contrast to the extravagant lifestyle some might associate with her financial success. Davies recounted an instance at an airport where she overheard a comment suggesting she must possess a private jet, an assumption she contrasted with her reality. Traveling to Spain with her family, she admitted that while a private jet was within her financial reach, she opted for commercial flights to prevent her children from developing an unrealistic perception of their financial capabilities. This decision reflects a broader philosophy of instilling strong values, drawing a parallel to her own upbringing. She explained how her mother involved her in their family shop from a young age, undertaking tasks like polishing and vacuuming. Emulating this, Davies now ensures her sons contribute to her sister's business during holidays, tidying wallpaper samples and working for their pocket money, thereby learning the rewards of labor. Her frugal mindset extends beyond travel, influencing her purchasing habits. Davies stated, "I'll always be naturally frugal. Being able to afford something and feeling right to have it are different." This philosophy is exemplified by her practice of only purchasing smoked salmon when it is on sale. In addition to her candid discussion about finances, Davies also spoke about her enduring relationship with her husband, Simon, whom she affectionately calls the "wind beneath my wings." Their partnership, which began when she was just 15, has been a constant source of support. She highlighted Simon's understated yet crucial role in their family's life, noting his quiet acts of service, such as unpacking luggage and ensuring she gets adequate rest after trips, without seeking recognition. His focus, she stated, is on the family's well-being and success, rather than seeking the spotlight of celebrity. Further details emerged regarding Davies' personal well-being, including her recent success in losing three dress sizes in 2024. After struggling with restrictive diets, she adopted a nutrition plan developed by a professional, coupled with strength training. She emphasized her shift away from punitive dieting approaches, embracing a more balanced and sustainable method. Davies detailed her breakfast routine change, moving from a high-calorie smoothie to a protein-rich porridge with chia seeds and nuts, which she finds helps manage sugar cravings and promotes satiety. Snack choices include Greek yogurt with honey or homemade healthy cookies. She also engages in strength training weekly and participates in early morning runs with other mothers, all while prioritizing healthy, "no c**p" snacks to avoid indulging in less healthy options





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