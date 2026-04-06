Dragons' Den Success: Pet Health Brand Omni Rakes in £11 Million After £75k Investment

Two entrepreneurs, backed by investments from Dragons' Den, have seen their pet health brand Omni generate £11 million in revenue just one year after securing a £75,000 investment. The business, which focuses on sustainable pet food and supplements, has experienced remarkable growth and a surge in popularity since its appearance on the BBC show. The founders have also shared their top tips for aspiring entrepreneurs seeking investment.

Two entrepreneurs, Dr. Guy Sandelowsky, a UK veterinarian, and his co-founder Shiv Sivakumar, have achieved remarkable success just one year after securing a £75,000 investment on the BBC's Dragons' Den . Their pet health brand, Omni , has exploded in popularity, generating an astounding £11 million in revenue since their appearance on the show. The founders, who pitched their business to the Dragons' in February of the previous year, initially sought funding for just 1% of their company.

They ultimately secured the investment from Steven Bartlett and Deborah Meaden, although they conceded a slightly larger stake of 2.5% of their company in exchange. This impressive success story highlights the potential for innovative businesses to thrive with the right support and market appeal. Omni has rapidly expanded its customer base, adding over 100,000 new customers since appearing on the programme and achieving a phenomenal sales increase. The company's growth trajectory is a testament to the founders' vision and the value proposition of their product, which focuses on sustainable pet food and supplements, including treatments for various health conditions in pets. They are even working to create an Ozempic-style medication for overweight dogs. The brand has also cultivated a strong social media presence, boasting nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, and offers a wide range of products, including food, treats, and supplements for various pet health needs. The entrepreneurs, having experienced the challenging application process for the show, have shared their key strategies for aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to get their business on Dragons' Den. \The founders of Omni experienced substantial growth and achieved significant milestones after the investment. The business, which launched in 2021, reached £2.7 million in sales in 2024, followed by the impressive growth post-Dragons' Den. The product range of Omni has solidified its reputation within the pet health market. It offers a variety of products addressing various health conditions, from irritated skin and bladder care to joint mobility. Products such as dry food, wet food, treats, dental sticks and calming diffusers are all also available to buy. According to the Daily Mail, the duo revealed their top tips to help others who are looking to take their business to Dragons’ Den. One of the founders, Dr. Guy, spoke of how important it is to know your numbers, down to the smallest of details. The pair also recommends bringing in team members for support and to show the producers that your company is organized and professional. They also emphasised the importance of being responsive and available during the initial stages of the application process. Their journey underscores the importance of a well-defined business plan, a strong team, and a deep understanding of the market. Dr. Guy and Shiv both watched the show as children and into adult life, and securing investments from Deborah and Steven, both pet owners, was the biggest highlight for them. The Dragons saw the potential of Omni, which Dr. Guy and Shiv founded after witnessing numerous cases of preventable, nutrition-related illnesses in pets. \Before their success on Dragons' Den, the path to the show wasn't easy for Dr. Guy and Shiv, as it took them three attempts to successfully land a chance to pitch to the Dragons. The pair learned invaluable lessons along the way. Sharing insights with other aspiring entrepreneurs, they emphasized the significance of thorough preparation, detailed knowledge of financial data, and the strength of teamwork. One of their most valuable pieces of advice was to 'know your numbers.' The partners found that meticulous preparation in the area of financial details, including margins and revenue, was vital. The pair also emphasised the importance of presenting the business with a united front, recommending that founders bring team members for support. They also suggested showing the producers the business has a professional image. In addition to knowing their numbers, they emphasised the importance of thorough preparation in the application process. Their advice highlighted the significance of prompt communication and availability during the application process, aiming to inspire confidence. This strategy can streamline the application process and strengthen a brand's likelihood of being chosen for the show. Their experience demonstrates that resilience, meticulous preparation, and a strong understanding of the business are key ingredients for securing investment and achieving rapid growth in today's competitive business landscape. Their success serves as an inspiration to entrepreneurs and demonstrates the possibilities available to those who persevere and strategically leverage opportunities





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