Drake Drops Bombshell: Reveals Father's Cancer Diagnosis in New Song

Drake, the 39-year-old rapper, dropped a family bombshell as he revealed his father Dennis Graham has cancer in lyrics of his new song Make Them Cry. The three-album release includes Iceman, Maid Of Honour, and Habibti. In the track Make Them Cry, he unveiled his 71-year-old dad's health update and his family's resilience.

Drake dropped a family bombshell as he revealed his father Dennis Graham has cancer in lyrics of his new song Make Them Cry. The 39-year-old rapper dropped three albums on Thursday including Iceman, Maid Of Honour and Habibti.

In the track Make Them Cry which is found on the Iceman album, the music artist unveiled his 71-year-old dad's heartbreaking health update.

'My dad got cancer right now, we battlin' stages,' he could be heard rapping at one point in the opening song on the LP. 'Trust me when I say there's plenty things I'd rather be facing (For real)/And this time, ask me to dig deeper, I'll gladly explain it.

' His family is further referenced in the track with lyrics such as: 'I know for sure that my parents, they look at me and see an overcomer/I'm looking back at them and these days, I see an older couple. ' Drake, 39, dropped a family bombshell as he revealed his father Dennis Graham, 71, has cancer in lyrics of his new song Make Them Cry; seen in 2017 in Las Vega





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