Drama over Katie Price's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews continues with phone claims

The businessman, 43, vanished 12 days ago in Dubai, and Katie, 48, alleged he'd disappeared mid-conversation as he was telling her he'd been arrested and bundled into a van. On Saturday, his father reported he's in prison, but his phone has been turned back on, leading to the claimed return.

The drama over the whereabouts of Katie Price 's 'missing' husband Lee Andrews continues to unfold amid claims his phone has been turned back on, just hours after his father reported he's currently locked up in a prison in Dubai.

Previously, Katie claimed a kidnapping after he disappeared mid-conversation while hooded and with his hands tied. However, on Saturday, his father confirmed that Lee has been arrested by the UAE authorities and is in prison, neither on what charge nor where he's being held





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Katie Price Lee Andrews Rumors Of His Return Social Media Activity Debate Return Of Social Media Breaking News Report Beaten Up And Kidnapped Staged Kidnapping

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