Drc Army Sentences 66 Soldiers to Death for Cowardice in Walikale Trial

Soldiers in the Democratic Republic of Congo were sentenced to death for cowardice during a military court hearing in Walikale, North Kivu, marking a harsh measure to enforce discipline amid ongoing insurgency.

The Democratic Republic of Congo army announced that 66 soldiers were condemned to death for cowardice while sixty‑seven regiments sat before a military court in Walikale, a town in the North Kivu province, on May 20, 2024. The court, which heard the case of 71 soldiers, handed down 66 death sentences, acquitted four, and set one soldier to a ten‑year prison term. The ruling was presented by the army as an effort to tighten discipline while the forces continue to confront insurgent fighters in the eastern part of the country.

Trial Reveals Military Disciplinary Crackdown

The military tribunal's decision included not only the death penalty but also convictions for mutiny and disobedience. The court's verdict followed a similar decree issued last month when 27 soldiers were sentenced to death for allegedly abandoning the frontline. This pattern underscores the army's intention to deter perceived dereliction of duty during the long‑standing conflict with the Front for the Refoundation of the Nation, a coalition that houses the Rwanda‑backed M23 group.

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Government Justifies Harsh Sentences Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The army maintained that the trials would reinforce discipline as troops face increasingly organized attacks. The government lifted its 20‑year death‑penalty ban in 2022 in an effort to remove what it deemed 'traitors' from its ranks. Although no executions have yet occurred since that lifting, 381 soldiers are reportedly on the death list, according to the national media agency. The army's tough stance has attracted criticism for its lack of professionalism, with soldiers complaining of low pay and insufficient equipment, as highlighted by international news outlets.

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International Context and Future Developments

The United States has been attempting to broker a peace deal in the country since late 2023, hoping that improved security will enable American companies to mine Congo's mineral deposits. This diplomatic push runs parallel to internal measures like the death‑sentence proceedings. In September 2025, former Congolese President Joseph Kabila, who the army alleges led the FRN and faces charges of war crimes and treason, was sentenced to death after failing to appear in court. The situation continues to evolve as the army and government seek to balance punitive discipline with broader peace negotiations.