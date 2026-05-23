DRC World Cup squad members ordered to isolate in Belgium before US trip due to Ebola risk

Players from the Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) World Cup squad were advised to isolate for 21 days before leaving Congo for their upcoming matches in the US to minimize the risk of Ebola transmission. Since the team's training camp was cancelled, players will remain in a 'bubble' in Belgium since all foreign visitors from countries affected by Ebola will be banned from entering the US for 21 days.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) World Cup squad members have been instructed to isolate for 21 days before entering the US as a precaution against the Ebola outbreak.

The team had been scheduled to train in Kinshasa but the training camp was cancelled. Refusal to comply with the strict quarantine measures could result in the squad being prevented from participating in the World Cup.

Meanwhile, the risk of Ebola transmission in the wider region of Africa is currently rated 'high' by the World Health Organization (WHO), with the overall global risk considered 'low'. DRC's team is set to play friendlies against Denmark on 3 June in Belgium and Chile on 9 June in Spain. The country is then scheduled to open the World Cup with a match against Portugal on 17 June





BBCMOTD / 🏆 103. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Democratic Republic Of Congo World Cup Ebola US Belgium Chile Spain Russia World Health Organization Giuliani

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DR Congo cancels World Cup training camp over Ebola outbreakThe outbreak, caused by a rare Ebola species, is thought to have caused 139 deaths so far.

Read more »

World Cup 2026: Martin Odegaard captains Norway World Cup squadArsenal captain Martin Odegaard is named captain of Norway's 26-man squad for this summer's World Cup.

Read more »

Congo Soccer Team Told to Isolate Ahead of World Cup Due to Ebola OutbreakCongo's soccer team has been advised to isolate for 21 days or face the possibility of not being allowed to enter the United States for this summer's World Cup because of an Ebola virus outbreak in the country.

Read more »

Submitting your details indicates your consent for The Mag to send you email marketing messages and process personal data. Please read ourThe England World Cup squad was unveiled on Friday morning. What do Bournemouth, Brighton, Burnley, Fulham, Leeds, Liverpool, Sunderland, West Ham and Wolves have in common? That’s right, these nine Premier League clubs don’t have a single player in the England World Cup squad. You will no doubt have guessed by now that these five clubs in other leagues are represented in the England World Cup squad. This is the breakdown of how the 26 players in the England World Cup squad are split between 16 clubs: However, when you drill down into the detail and see how many Premier League matches the players have started this season with one round of matches to go... Trafford and Stones heading to the World Cup despite only seven PL starts between them. Guehi of course played the first half of the season for Palace. Sakai

Read more »