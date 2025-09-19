Dreame Robot Vacuum Reduced by 25% - Keep Your Home Sparkling Without Breaking the Bank

This article presents a fantastic deal on a Dreame robot vacuum, currently offering a 25% discount. The D9 Max Gen 2 boasts powerful suction, a generous dustbox, smart mapping capabilities, and a built-in mop. The writer also mentions alternative vacuum options available, including a Dyson cordless vacuum and a Shark upright carpet vacuum. Positive customer reviews highlight the vacuum's effectiveness and convenience, while a few users note limitations in reaching edges. A link to purchase the Dreame robot vacuum is provided.

For those who dread the chore of hoovering or mopping, there's a way to keep your home clean without breaking the bank or breaking a sweat. We've spotted a fantastic deal on this Dreame robot vacuum , which is currently 25% off its usual price. The D9 Max Gen 2 is now down to £149, down from its regular price of £199. It boasts a powerful suction of 6,000 Pa, ensuring it picks up all dust and debris from carpets and floors.

Plus, it features a generous 570 ml dust box, providing ample storage for short hair, pet fur, and dirt, which can be easily emptied. This smart device comes with an editable map that can be accessed via smartphones, allowing users to select which areas to clean and which to avoid. For homes with hard flooring, it also includes a built-in mop with a 235 ml water tank to tackle stubborn grime and dirt. You can even set it to a schedule, so it cleans while you're out or asleep. If you prefer a more hands-on approach to cleaning, Dyson has reduced the price of its V8 Advanced cordless vacuum to £299.99. With glowing customer reviews, it's one of the most comprehensive cordless vacuums available in terms of cleaning power. Also on offer is the Shark Classic Anti Hair Wrap Upright Pet Vacuum, now priced at £199.99. This model has received rave reviews and comes with a five-year guarantee, offering reliability alongside its higher price tag. When it comes to reviews for the Dreame vacuum, many people have labelled it as 'amazing' and worth the investment. One reviewer enthused: 'I absolutely love my little robot vacuum. He is set up to do his rounds with a nifty little routine feature. Alexa is compatible, so I can ask Alexa to set him off. 'He'll take himself home when he's finished to charge up and empty his own little dust compartment. Honestly, one of the best purchases. I tell everyone to invest in a robot vacuum now because it really is worth it. My floors have been so clean since having him, and he has become a perfect little addition to my home.' Another purchaser chimed in: 'Great little vacuum robot we now call 'Roger'. Very easy to setup and does a great job of vacuuming the floor. Managed to get it setup with Alexa to do certain rooms which is great! I have only used the mop once and seemed to do an ok job. Probably won't be using this feature very often or at all.' However, not everyone was entirely satisfied, with some claiming it struggles to reach the edges of the home. One shopper noted: 'It seems fine, but sometimes it doesn't come close to the edges, leaving dust or particles behind.' Find it online here





EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Robot Vacuum Dreame Cleaning Deals Home Appliances

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jose Mourinho in ‘advanced talks’ to return to management at past club 25 years after leavingJose Mourinho is in talks over a return to his old club Benfica 25 years after he was first appointed its manager - after the Portuguese giants sacked head coach Bruno Lage.

Read more »

Manchester United finances 2024/25: Premier League club achieves record revenues but still makes £33m lossMan Utd accounts for 2024/25 show record revenues of £666.5m; total operating expenses down 4.5 per cent, and employee expenses by 14.1 per cent, or £51.

Read more »

Over 25% of all music sent to Deezer now fully AI generatedThe music streaming platform warned synthetic music like the Velvet Sundown is becoming more and more prevalent.

Read more »

County Championship: Gloucestershire v Northants - Only 25 overs possible on day threeGloucestershire score 93 runs for the loss of two wickets in the 25 overs possible on day three against Northamptonshire.

Read more »

Antonio Conte questions Man Utd over £25.7m transferAntonio Conte admits he was puzzled by Manchester United's inability to get the best out of Scott McTominay before his move to Napoli.

Read more »

Amazon reduces self-emptying robot vacuum that 'makes floor so clean'The Dreame D9 Max Gen 2 is currently £149, down from the usual price of £199

Read more »