Dress Like a Fashion Editor: Affordable Brands Inspired by The Devil Wears Prada

Inspired by the fashion in The Devil Wears Prada 2, this article reveals the affordable brands that fashion editors actually wear, offering stylish alternatives to high-fashion labels.

The recent release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 has reignited interest in the film’s iconic fashion. However, the style of actual fashion editors has evolved.

Today’s industry professionals favor under-the-radar, affordable brands over high-fashion houses. A recent conversation with a fashion director revealed her ‘Row-looking’ sandals were from A.Emery, a more accessible brand. This article highlights seven brands that are currently popular among fashion editors, offering stylish alternatives without the exorbitant price tags. Essentiel Antwerp is a go-to for statement pieces like wide-leg pants and eye-catching dresses, known for its striking designs and exclusive feel.

With Nothing Underneath excels in impeccably cut shirts inspired by menswear, becoming a staple in many editor’s wardrobes. Liffner provides chic handbags that look far more expensive than they are, offering clean lines and quiet luxury. For knitwear, Navygrey focuses on quality yarns and transparent production, delivering beautifully made staples. Dôen, a California-based brand, specializes in easy, wearable dresses with a laid-back yet polished aesthetic.

LESET offers elevated cotton basics, particularly T-shirts, with perfectly judged proportions and soft, structured cottons. Finally, A.Emery provides footwear with a pared-back aesthetic, offering a more affordable alternative to luxury brands like The Row. These brands represent a shift in the fashion industry, where editors prioritize style and quality over simply wearing the most expensive labels. The focus is on finding unique, well-made pieces that can be incorporated into a versatile wardrobe.

The article provides specific examples and price points for each brand, making it easy for readers to emulate the style of fashion insiders. The brands mentioned offer a range of options, from statement pieces to everyday essentials, catering to different tastes and budgets. Ultimately, the message is clear: you don’t need a designer budget to dress like a fashion editor. The key is to focus on quality, fit, and finding brands that offer a unique point of view





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