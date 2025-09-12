Drew Barrymore Shares Life Lessons and the Surprising Connection Between Cleanliness and Mental Clarity

Actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore opens up about the values she instills in her daughters, emphasizing the importance of kindness, self-care, and a tidy environment. Barrymore shares a life-changing piece of advice she received about the link between a clean space and a clear mind.

Drew Barrymore is opening up about the valuable life lessons she’s imparting to her daughters. The actress and talk show host recently shared her approach to teaching self-kindness, admitting that she's still working on mastering it herself. “I model how important it is to be kind to others. If you’re not good to someone, you will not only ruin their day, but guess what: you’re going to feel really bad about yourself. So nix that behavior,” she said.

Barrymore went on to reveal a piece of advice that has profoundly impacted her life. “Someone said this to me, and it changed my life forever,” she shared. This piece of wisdom revolves around the connection between cleanliness and mental clarity. Discussing what else she teaches her children, the Charlie’s Angels star emphasized the importance of maintaining a tidy environment. “I’ve taught them that if you clean up after yourself, you’re going to have more calmness in your space. Your head is as messy as your room is,” she explained. While acknowledging that messes can be “cute and charming,” Barrymore stresses the need for cleanliness to ensure readiness for the next mess. “Clutter has a cumulative effect on our minds, increasing the potential of cognitive overload and reducing our resources, and causes elevated cortisol levels,” she continued. “This increases the likelihood of feeling overwhelmed, having a lower mood, and worried,” she added. Barrymore explained that clutter can hinder focus and contribute to an overall sense of unease. “When we’re surrounded by mess, it can be understandably hard for our brains to focus because we have more information to process, visual reminders of our disorganised environment, which continually distracts us,” she said. “This can become an issue when we’re trying to focus on another task as clutter distracts us from processing information and getting into a state of flow,” she further elaborated. “It can also impact our emotional balance by affecting our sleep, which can impact our communication with others and our overall feelings daily.” Research has shown that children encouraged to participate in household chores are more likely to be happier adults, demonstrate greater empathy, and achieve greater success in their careers





