Drew Sidora's Divorce Battle: Income Disparity and Potential Homelessness

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora's divorce from Ralph Pittman intensifies as income details are revealed, raising concerns about her housing situation and custody arrangements.

The divorce proceedings of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Drew Sidora have taken a dramatic turn, with revelations about her and her estranged husband Ralph Pittman 's financial situations adding fuel to the fire. The unfolding legal battle has exposed significant income disparities, painting a stark picture of the challenges Sidora faces. The 40-year-old actress and Bravo reality star is embroiled in a bitter divorce with her husband Ralph Pittman . These recent developments come after Sidora claimed she would be rendered homeless if forced to move out of the marital home. Court documents obtained by TMZ have revealed Sidora's average monthly gross income is $12,066, a figure that is dwarfed by Pittman's reported $71,524 per month. This stark contrast in earnings has intensified the already contentious divorce proceedings, which were initiated in February 2023 and have yet to reach a final resolution. The couple shares two children together, Machai and Aniya, in addition to Sidora's son Josiah from a previous relationship.

Adding to the complexities of the situation, a judge has ordered Sidora to vacate the family home. The order, coupled with Sidora's stated lack of financial resources for alternative housing, has raised concerns about her and her eldest child's potential homelessness. In a recent development, Pittman was awarded temporary custody of the children, with Sidora granted visitation on alternating weekends, starting in August. This decision, according to TMZ, was based on allegations of excessive school absences while the children were in Sidora's primary custody. Sidora's representatives have stated that the court proceedings are ongoing and that the temporary order does not reflect the final outcome of the case. The split came after 9 years of marriage, with the reality star filing for divorce on February 27, 2023, followed by Pittman's own petition shortly thereafter. Both parties cite irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce, with conflicting dates of separation.

Sidora, before her foray into reality television, cultivated a successful acting career. She gained recognition for her recurring role as Chantel on the Disney Channel series That's So Raven and also starred in the VH1 TLC biographical film CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story. She has also appeared in films like White Chicks and Step Up. Sidora's addition to the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta began in season 13 in 2020. The current season of the show is airing on Sunday nights. The drama unfolding in her personal life has captivated the public, highlighting the high stakes and the emotional toll of a public divorce, especially when intertwined with financial struggles and child custody disputes. The ongoing case continues to unravel, with legal maneuvers and financial reveals providing ongoing fodder for the news cycle. The public is keenly interested in following every twist and turn of the couple's divorce proceedings





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