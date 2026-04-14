A Drexel University study reveals that a significant number of U.S. teens are developing unhealthy attachments to AI companion chatbots, leading to concerns about addiction, disrupted sleep, academic struggles, and strained relationships. The research highlights the need for careful design of these technologies to promote healthy user interactions and prevent overreliance.

It is estimated that over half of U.S. teenagers are regularly using companion chatbots powered by large language models and generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology. Programs like Character.AI, Replika, and Kindroid are designed to offer companionship, according to the companies behind them. However, a recent study from Drexel University indicates that teens are concerned about these attachments becoming unhealthy and impacting their offline lives.

The study, which will be presented at the Association of Computing Machinery's conference on Human Factors in Computing, examined a sample of over 300 Reddit posts from users who self-identified as being between 13 and 17 years old and who specifically posted about their dependence on and overreliance on Character.AI. The research found that many teens began using the technology for emotional and psychological support or entertainment, but their usage evolved into dependency, mirroring patterns associated with addiction. Some participants reported that their excessive use disrupted sleep, caused academic struggles, and strained relationships with others.

The study is a pioneering teen-centered account of overreliance on AI companions. It highlights the impact of these interactions on young users and introduces a framework for chatbot design intended to foster healthy interactions. Around a quarter of the posts suggested that the teens were using Character.AI for some type of emotional or psychological support, spanning coping with distress, combating loneliness and isolation, or seeking guidance for mental health struggles. Just over 5% of the posts reported using the chatbot for brainstorming, creative activities, or entertainment.

While the posts initially suggested these interactions started as harmless, or even beneficial, they evolved into a stronger attachment that became as difficult to break as an addiction, according to the researchers. Mapping teens' experiences to the known components of behavioral addiction revealed clear patterns such as conflict, withdrawal, and relapse in their posts, indicating something beyond frequent or enthusiastic use. Many teens described starting with something that felt helpful or harmless, but over time, it became something they struggled to step away from, even when they wanted to.

The interactive and emotionally responsive nature of chatbots makes the experience feel more like a relationship than a tool, making it challenging to step away from the technology. This is further complicated by the potential for the user to experience a sense of loss, which is not just stopping a habit, but distancing from something meaningful, thereby making overreliance harder to recognize and address. While technology addiction, such as video game addiction, has been studied and identified as a psychological condition, the unique interactivity of AI chatbots makes users especially susceptible to forming problematic attachments.

The team provided a design framework to address this concern, focusing on understanding the needs of chatbot users, how and why they might form attachments, and how the bots can be trained to reduce these attachments while maintaining respect and support. They suggest that the programs should provide a clear and easy exit strategy for users. Chatbot designers should make sure that chatbots offer guidance to help users build confidence in their ability to form offline relationships as a healthy way to seek emotional support, without using cues that may lead them to anthropomorphize the technology and develop attachments to it. The framework also calls on designers to provide varied off-ramps for users to disengage from the program on their terms and without a sense of abruptness or finality.

The research emphasizes the importance of understanding and addressing the unique characteristics of companion chatbots and underscores the need for further research in this area. It also highlights the need for a comprehensive and thoughtful approach to the design and development of AI-powered companion chatbots to ensure they are used responsibly and safely by young users. The findings offer insights for chatbot designers and developers to create AI companions that promote healthy relationships and prevent potential negative consequences of overreliance





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