Drina Gray Jailed for 3 Years for Harassing Neighbors Ben Stanley and Emma Williams

Drina Gray received a prison sentence for an 18-month harassment campaign against neighbors Ben Stanley and Emma Williams in Wandsworth, London. The court heard how she made death threats and caused significant distress.

A Wandsworth resident has been sentenced to prison after subjecting her neighbors to an 18-month campaign of severe harassment that effectively turned their home into a place of fear. Drina Gray, 52, targeted cyber security manager Ben Stanley, 32, and his girlfriend Emma Williams, 31, with a relentless series of abusive actions after moving into the flat below them in south-west London. The campaign included noise disturbances, theft, and violent threats that left the couple feeling like prisoners in their own property.

Core Details of Harassment and Abuse

The hostility began in April 2023 when Gray moved into the block. According to Stanley, the abuse started almost immediately after he attempted to introduce himself. Instead of a greeting, Gray shouted abusive language and began making noise throughout the night. She frequently used a vacuum cleaner in the hallway at all hours and was often heard drunkenly shouting and screaming, which prevented Stanley from sleeping. The behavior escalated to include theft, with Gray stealing parcels left outside Stanley's door.

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The situation worsened significantly when Williams moved into the flat with Stanley. Gray became visibly jealous of the couple's relationship, making crude comments about Stanley in front of Williams and describing him as having 'sexy eyes' while she wore a dressing gown. Stanley reported that Gray weaponized his property cameras, including a Ring doorbell, to harass him. She would activate the camera to leave threatening video messages at all times of the night, staring into the lens and delivering insults directly to the couple.

Threats, Animal Cruelty, and Official Response

The abuse took a dangerous turn involving animal cruelty and death threats. Stanley observed Gray kicking her dog in the head on the hallway camera. He reported this to the RSPCA, which sent a letter to Gray acknowledging the video evidence. In retaliation, Gray used the Ring doorbell to threaten Stanley with severe violence. She suggested she would have a former partner kill Stanley with a gun or burn down the flat. She also claimed to have put a hit out on him and threatened to strangle Stanley with the dog.

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The couple discovered Gray had a history of violence after a news report revealed she had previously attacked someone with a glass and assaulted a police officer. Despite reporting the incidents to Wandsworth Council and the Metropolitan Police, the harassment continued. The couple recorded 140 separate incidents of harassment over 18 months. Eventually, four detectives arrived to smash in Gray's door and arrest her, following the couple's persistent complaints and the escalating threats to their safety.

Court Verdict and Sentencing Outcome

Drina Gray pleaded guilty to harassment, two counts of criminal damage, and using threatening words and behavior. These offenses occurred over a six-month period in 2024, although the couple's suffering spanned 18 months. At Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court in June 2025, Gray was jailed for three years and four months. The judge explicitly stated that Gray had made her neighbors' lives 'hell' through her sustained and malicious campaign of abuse.

Gray faced charges related to the threats she made via the Ring doorbell and the criminal damage to the property. The court took into account the severity of the death threats and the impact on the victims' mental well-being. The sentence reflects the judicial view of the case as a serious breach of the peace and a significant violation of the victims' right to safety in their home.

Real-World Impact and Media Documentation

Stanley and Williams are now sharing their story to highlight the dangers of extreme neighbor disputes. They appeared in the new Channel 5 documentary series titled 'At War With Next Door', which begins airing at 8pm. The documentary details the ordeal, showing the videos Gray recorded and the extent of the fear the couple lived in. The series aims to provide insight into the psychological toll of such harassment and the difficulties in seeking help from authorities.

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The case underscores the challenges victims face when dealing with obsessive and violent neighbors. Despite the intervention of police and the eventual sentencing of Gray, the couple endured nearly a year and a half of terror. Their decision to go public through the documentary series serves as a warning about the potential for escalation in neighborhood conflicts and the importance of documenting abuse for legal proceedings.