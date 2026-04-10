Driver Avoids Jail After Causing Death of Beloved Milkman Due to Momentary Distraction

A driver received a suspended sentence after being found guilty of causing the death of a milkman by careless driving. The milkman, a well-loved figure in the community, was delivering milk when the accident occurred. The driver's momentary distraction led to the tragic loss, sparking an outpouring of grief from the milkman's family who described the accident as preventable and life-altering.

Callan Howitt, a 30-year-old, has avoided jail time after being found guilty of causing the death of Stuart Withers, a 71-year-old milkman, through careless driving . The incident occurred on November 22, 2024, in Salisbury city center. Howitt, momentarily distracted while driving, failed to notice Mr. Withers, who was delivering milk to the community and had parked his van partially on the pavement with hazard lights activated.

The court heard that Howitt was driving at 25mph, slowing from 30mph, and became distracted by something outside his left window just before the collision. He braked approximately 0.7 seconds before the crash, unaware of the impact until he exited his vehicle. Mr. Withers suffered 'catastrophic bleeding' and died at the scene despite Howitt calling emergency services immediately. Howitt admitted fault, acknowledging that his distraction caused the fatal accident. He was subsequently sentenced at Salisbury Magistrates' Court, receiving an eight-month sentence, suspended for 18 months, 80 hours of unpaid work, and a 12-month driving ban.\Stuart Withers was a beloved figure in the community, remembered for his 90-year-old family milk business and his passion for antiques. He was also a keen antique collector and salesman, with an appearance on an episode of Bargain Hunt earlier this year dedicated to his memory. His family described him as exceptionally kind, known for offering discounts on antiques before customers could even begin to negotiate. His wife, Maureen Withers, expressed her profound grief, stating, 'I miss my wonderful husband every single day and I don't know how I'm going to learn to live without him. I never had the chance to say goodbye to my best friend and soul mate and I don't think I can ever come to terms with that. There will forever be a sadness in my heart and I will miss him until the day I die.' The milkman was also a respected figure in grassroots football, acting as manager and then chairman of Shrewton United and Vice-Chairman of the Wiltshire Senior League. His daughter, Bridget Withers, poignantly described how the tragedy had 'ripped apart' their family's lives, highlighting the preventable nature of the accident. She said that her father was always there for her, had parked his car on the pavement and put his hazard lights on, and was just trying to deliver milk and goods to a community that loved him. \At the sentencing, Bridget Withers shared the pain of her family, describing the loss of her father as devastating. She detailed the long-lasting impact, including her personal reliance on antidepressants to cope with the grief. Mr. Withers' son, Peter, described his father as his best friend, business partner, and the heart of their family. He expressed the challenges he faces in continuing their family business without his father's presence. The judge acknowledged the immense tragedy of the situation, recognizing the profound impact on both the Withers family and the accused, Howitt. The incident has left an indelible mark on all involved, underscoring the severe consequences of distracted driving and the tragic loss of a cherished member of the community. The court proceedings emphasized the importance of road safety and the far-reaching repercussions of seemingly minor lapses in concentration. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of careless driving and the enduring grief it leaves behind for the victims' families





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Careless Driving Fatal Accident Suspended Sentence Milkman Distracted Driving

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