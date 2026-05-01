Driver Charged with Death by Dangerous Driving in Wimbledon School Crash

The driver involved in the 2023 crash at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon, which resulted in the deaths of two eight-year-old girls and serious injuries to others, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a re-opened investigation revealed new evidence.

Nearly three years after a devastating crash at The Study Prep School in Wimbledon , the driver involved, Claire Freemantle , has been formally charged with causing death by dangerous driving .

The tragic incident, which occurred in July 2023 during an end-of-year tea party, claimed the lives of two eight-year-old girls, Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau. In addition to the fatalities, nine children and three adults sustained serious injuries. Freemantle, aged 49, now faces two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and seven charges of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The initial investigation, conducted in the immediate aftermath of the crash, led to her arrest but ultimately resulted in no charges being filed in June 2024. This decision was based on Freemantle’s claim of experiencing an epileptic seizure at the wheel for the first time. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now reversed its earlier decision following a re-opened investigation by the Metropolitan Police.

This re-investigation uncovered significant new evidence, prompting prosecutors to conclude that there is sufficient evidence to pursue criminal proceedings and that doing so is in the public interest. David Malone, Deputy Chief Crown Prosecutor for London North, emphasized the CPS’s commitment to a thorough review and the importance of bringing the case to court.

He also expressed the CPS’s continued sympathy for the families of Nuria and Selena, as well as those who were injured, acknowledging the profound impact the incident has had on the community. The Metropolitan Police have acknowledged flaws in their initial investigation, leading to a serious case review and an apology for the way the incident was initially handled. The force has committed to fundamentally resetting its approach to investigating fatal and serious collisions.

Freemantle’s legal team has stated she will plead not guilty to all charges. Mark Jones, a criminal defence partner at Payne Hicks Beach LLP, representing Freemantle, has raised concerns about the reversal of the initial decision, questioning the justification for pursuing a criminal prosecution. He highlighted that Freemantle has no recollection of the crash due to the epileptic seizure and has continued to suffer seizures, remaining under medical care.

Jones argued that the tragedy was unpredictable and unavoidable, and that a criminal prosecution is not in the public interest. He further emphasized the devastating impact the incident has had on Freemantle, a mother herself, who is deeply affected by the loss and injuries sustained by the children and staff at the school.

The case is scheduled to be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on June 16th, where the legal arguments and evidence will be presented, and the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families will continue. The reopening of the investigation and subsequent charges reflect a renewed commitment to accountability and a thorough examination of the circumstances surrounding this tragic event





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Wimbledon School Crash Dangerous Driving Nuria Sajjad Selena Lau Claire Freemantle Metropolitan Police Crown Prosecution Service Epilepsy

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