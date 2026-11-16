A driver survives a terrifying rockfall in Sichuan province, China, where a massive boulder crushed a white Peugeot 308 but avoided the occupants.

A driver in western China has miraculously survived a severe accident after a massive boulder rolled down a mountainside and completely crushed their vehicle. The terrifying incident occurred on a congested mountain road in Sichuan province, where a white Peugeot 308 was stuck in traffic when the natural disaster struck. Despite the car being pinned under the enormous weight of the rock, the driver emerged from the wreckage unscathed.

Dashcam Reveals Terrifying Rock Impact

The harrowing sequence of events was captured on dashcam footage, showing a huge boulder hurtling down a steep slope with immense speed. The rock slammed directly into the white Peugeot 308, which was waiting in a queue of several vehicles along the winding road. The impact smashed through the rear windscreen and crushed the back of the car, yet the driver avoided serious injury because the boulder missed the front of the vehicle where the occupant was seated.

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Vehicle Owner Recalls Close Call

Speaking to The Beijing News, the owner of the Peugeot 308 revealed that two of his relatives were sitting in the back seat at the time of the crash. The car managed to pull away from the debris and escape the scene, along with other motorists who were eager to leave the dangerous rock-fall zone immediately. The owner noted that the timing of the accident was incredibly lucky, as the vehicle was positioned precisely when the rock descended.

Witnesses Describe Panic and Fear

Witnesses at the scene described a chaotic and fearful atmosphere as the disaster unfolded. A woman in a white coat was seen standing beside the car, looking toward the mountain, before she suddenly ran for cover just before the impact. Another woman filming the incident was heard screaming, 'Go, go, go! Oh my God, that car's been hit! Hurry, run!' while a child in the background cried out, 'I'm scared,' highlighting the extreme anxiety present during the event.

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Authorities Confirm Safety and Road Conditions

Local authorities in Sichuan province confirmed the incident shortly after it happened around 5pm on Saturday. They stated that no one was injured, emphasizing that the driver and passengers escaped with only minor shock. The authorities explained that the mountainous area is prone to falling rocks and that warning signs alerting drivers to the danger have been posted along the road to mitigate future risks.

Future Precautions for Mountain Travelers

This event serves as a stark reminder of the hazards associated with driving through steep-sided gorges in western China. While warning signs are in place, the unpredictable nature of natural disasters means that vigilance is essential for all motorists. The incident has heightened awareness about the need for rapid response and evacuation procedures in such congested and hazardous mountain routes.