Kiel Sanderson jailed for seven years for reversing over Donna Smith in Bradford

Kiel Sanderson, 40, was sentenced to seven years and two months for causing the death of mother-of-two Donna Smith by dangerous driving in Bradford, after reversing into her and setting fire to his car.

Kiel Sanderson, 40, has been jailed for seven years and two months after he reversed over and killed mother-of-two Donna Smith in Bradford. Sanderson was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on a charge of causing death by dangerous driving.

He had been found guilty of that charge following a trial. He had already admitted perverting the course of justice after he deliberately set fire to his car. The court heard that Sanderson fatally struck 48-year-old Donna Smith in the Queensbury area of Bradford on 29 August 2025. Smith lived on the same street as the scene of the incident.

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Fatal Reversing Incident In Bradford

The jury was told that Sanderson had driven to his girlfriend's home on Hillcrest Drive on the afternoon of the incident. During a violent argument in the road, he was assaulted and his car windows were smashed. Smith had been standing at the rear of Sanderson's Seat Ibiza when the driver suddenly and quickly reversed the car. She was run over and suffered extensive crush injuries.

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She went into cardiac arrest and, despite being revived by ambulance staff, she died in hospital two days later. CCTV footage showed Sanderson driving his badly damaged car away from the scene. He then set fire to it on nearby Soaper Lane just minutes after he had injured Smith. He later handed himself into police.

Victims Family Statement

In a statement released after the sentencing, Smith's family said: We know that no sentence will bring Donna back. She was a daughter and a mum to her two sons. She is missed, so very much. It has been particularly hard to come to terms with how Donna died.

The family also said: We would like to thank the police investigation team for their dedication and hard work which helped secure the conviction of the man responsible for Donna's death. Mitigating for Sanderson, barrister Katherine Robinson said he was devastated by what he had done and was genuinely remorseful. Sentencing the father-of-three, Judge Sophie McKone said Smith had been the anchor of her sons' lives and her death had had a profound impact.

Her mother has suffered the trauma of having to bury her own child. No mother should ever have to do that, she said. Donna Smith has left a hole in the lives of those who loved her and that will never be filled.

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Police Comment On Tragic Death

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson from West Yorkshire Police said: This was a tragic and devastating incident in which Donna Smith lost her life after being struck by a vehicle driven by Sanderson, in full view of horrified witnesses, including her own sons. The evidence presented during the trial highlighted the shocking circumstances of her death and the profound impact it has had on all those who witnessed the incident.

Sanderson was also disqualified from driving for eight years and seven months. He must also pass an extended re-test before he can drive again.