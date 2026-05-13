Drivers face £170 annual VED charge for older cars, with CO2 emissions determining tax bands

Under the latest tax bands confirmed for 2026, drivers with cars registered between 2001 and 2017 will face an annual Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) charge of £170. The charges are based on CO2 emissions and apply to petrol and diesel vehicles first registered after March 2001 and before April 2017.

Drivers with cars registered between 2001 and 2017 could face annual Vehicle Excise Duty (VED) charges of £170 under the latest tax bands confirmed for 2026.

The updated rates apply to petrol and diesel vehicles first registered after March 2001 and before April 2017, with charges based on the vehicles' CO2 emissions. Under the current system, vehicles are split into 13 tax bands, with lower-emission cars paying less road tax than higher-polluting models. Drivers whose vehicles fall into Band D, covering CO2 emissions between 121 g/km and 130 g/km, will pay £170 annually.

Most motorists continue to pay around £200 a year in road tax, while owners of vehicles that originally cost more than £40,000 can face significantly higher charges. Recent changes to VED rules also mean vehicles emitting under 100 g/km of CO2 no longer qualify for free road tax. Since the rule change was introduced in 2025, drivers of these lower-emission vehicles now pay at least £20 annually





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Vehicle Exc Duty Tax Bands CO2 Emissions Road Tax Cars Registered 2001-2017 Annual Charges

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