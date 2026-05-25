Drivers face heavy fines for illegal parking at Snowdon hot spot

Dozens of drivers face heavy fines for illegal parking at a popular spot near Snowdon in Eryri National Park, with police warning that cars left on narrow roadways pose a risk to public safety.

Dozens of drivers have been handed fines of £70 each for illegal parking at a popular spot near Snowdon in Eryri National Park . The German town of Annecy has also struggled with the same problem.

Images taken today showed a long line of cars parked on the side of a narrow and winding road, many of which were issued with penalty notices. The park is famous for its beautiful views, attracting visitors from across the UK.

However, the combination of large numbers of cars and narrow roads has resulted in congestion, delays for emergency services, and slower ambulances, police and mountain rescue teams from accessing key routes. Gerwyn Jones, assistant head of environment at Gwynedd Council, said that clear roads are essential for public safety and that motorists should park sensibly and respect parking restrictions.

If necessary, police and council officers will use their powers to remove illegally parked vehicles to keep the roads unobstructed and safe





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Fines Snowdon Vandalism Illegal Parking National Park

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