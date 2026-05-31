Drivers in Northern Ireland May Resist 20mph Speed Limits Despite Welsh Safety Improvements

New research from Wales indicates that most drivers oppose 20mph speed limits even though they have led to fewer casualties. As Northern Ireland considers expanding such restrictions, a survey reveals widespread frustration, increased stress, and calls to revert limits.

The potential introduction of more 20mph speed limits in Northern Ireland faces significant public resistance, according to a recent study of motorists in Wales where similar policies have been in place for over two years.

The findings highlight a disconnect between safety improvements and driver sentiment, raising questions about how policymakers can balance road safety objectives with public acceptance. A survey conducted by Sterling Insurance of nearly 1,500 Welsh drivers shows a strong majority want the reduced speed limits reversed to 30mph. About 70 percent of respondents expressed this preference, with men showing slightly higher opposition at 72 percent compared to 63 percent of women.

These results come despite official Welsh Government data demonstrating a 25 percent drop in the number of people killed or injured on low-speed roads since the policy took effect. In the most recent 18-month period, 2,638 people were hurt or killed, compared to 3,520 in the preceding 18-month period, suggesting measurable safety benefits. Peter Cook, General Manager at Sterling Insurance, noted that while the reduction in accidents and injuries is encouraging, the level of driver dissatisfaction is concerning.

He pointed out that the survey participants had actually lived with the 20mph limits, making their feedback particularly relevant. Many respondents reported negative experiences: 64 percent said they wished the limits had never been introduced, and 62 percent described them as an inconvenience.

Additionally, 83 percent admitted they watch their speedometer more frequently, and 59 percent reported feeling more stressed or anxious while driving under the new limits. Such psychological effects may contribute to the widespread opposition. Insurance data from Sterling's Welsh customers further underscores the safety impact: accidents fell by 60 percent, speeding convictions dropped by 59 percent, and insurance claims decreased by 57 percent since the rollout.

However, these improvements have not swayed public opinion. The debate has already surfaced in Northern Ireland, where part-time 20mph zones were introduced outside 40 schools in June of last year. Currently, Northern Ireland operates 20mph schemes in 20 locations, along with about 33 advisory zones and approximately 700 roads with traffic-calming measures. If more permanent 20mph limits are expanded, authorities may need to consider not only safety evidence but also the risk of non-compliance and driver frustration.

Interestingly, while road safety appears to have improved in Wales, overall motoring offenses in Northern Ireland rose slightly in 2025, increasing by 1 percent from 36,837 to 37,120. Speeding accounted for 4,513 offenses, roughly 12 percent of the total. This juxtaposition suggests that even with lower speed limits, enforcement and driver behavior remain complex issues.

The Welsh experience suggests that lower limits can dramatically reduce collisions where they are properly implemented and accepted, but achieving broad acceptance may require better public engagement and education. As Northern Ireland weighs further expansion of 20mph zones, policymakers will need to navigate between proven safety gains and the stark opposition revealed by the Welsh survey. The challenge lies in designing approaches that improve safety without unduly increasing driver stress or fostering widespread non-compliance





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