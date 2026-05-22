Drivers to get extra tax relief for work travel under new Chancellor's changes

Drivers who use their cars for work-related travel can now claim extra tax relief for the first 10k miles driven during the tax year. The increase in mileage allowance has been backdated to April 2026, benefiting those who need to drive for work. Additionally, there has been a reduction in the VAT rate on tickets for theme parks, as well as the introduction of a critical chemicals resilience fund.

Martin Lewis has stated that motorists will benefit from a new 55p payment for the first 10,000 miles a year for they do for work.

Drivers who use their cars for work-related travel can now claim extra tax relief for the first 10k miles driven during the tax year - a rise of 10p from the previous rate of 45p per mile. Mr Lewis believes that out of all the changes announced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, this could be the most 'important'.

This week, Rachel Reeves unveiled a reduction in the VAT rate on tickets for theme parks, zoos and museums from 20% to 5% over the summer holidays. The Chancellor introduced this measure as part of a package designed to alleviate the impact on living costs resulting from the Iran war.

Other measures announced by Ms Reeves include a 10p per mile increase in tax-free mileage rates backdated to April, a £350 million critical chemicals resilience fund, a £120 million fund to assist the ceramics sector, and the slashing of import tariffs on more than 100 types of food products. Speaking to BBC listeners, Mr Lewis said: "The big one that I think is going to be under-covered, but is actually really important, is the increase in the mileage allowance for people who drive as part of their work.





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