Drivers Warned: Splash Pedestrians and Face Hefty Fines and License Points

Motorists are reminded of the legal consequences of splashing pedestrians, which can lead to fines up to £5,000 and penalty points on their licenses. Experts emphasize the importance of cautious driving in wet weather, highlighting necessary safety measures like reducing speed, increasing following distances, and checking tire tread depth to avoid incidents and ensure road safety. The Highway Code mandates drivers to exercise ‘due care and attention’ towards all road users, including pedestrians.

Motoring experts are urging drivers to exercise caution, stressing that splashing pedestrians is not only discourteous but also illegal, carrying substantial penalties. Under Section 3 of the Road Traffic Act 1988, driving without reasonable consideration for other road users is a punishable offense. This also aligns with the Highway Code, which mandates drivers to exercise ‘due care and attention’ towards all road users, including pedestrians. Disregarding these regulations can result in fines and points on a driving license, potentially escalating to as much as £5,000 and three penalty points for serious offenses. The focus is on maintaining safety and avoiding actions that can lead to legal troubles, emphasizing responsible road behavior.\To navigate wet conditions safely, drivers must adopt a proactive approach. This includes a range of preventative measures, like reducing speed, extending following distances, and employing appropriate lighting. Experts recommend slowing down to allow for increased reaction time and doubling the distance between your vehicle and the one ahead, recognizing that wet roads significantly increase stopping distances. Furthermore, when it rains, motorists should promptly switch on dipped headlights to enhance visibility for themselves and other road users, especially in built-up areas. Regular maintenance of vehicles is also crucial, with a specific emphasis on tyre condition, ensuring adequate tread depth to maintain grip on wet surfaces. The ‘20p test’ is recommended as a simple check to confirm that tyres meet the legal requirements for tread depth. Addressing the potential for misting windows is also important, since windows with obscured visibility can cause drivers to incur substantial fines and penalty points. Drivers are therefore encouraged to utilize the air conditioning system to prevent condensation buildup and maintain clear visibility at all times.\Quotezone.co.uk founder and CEO Greg Wilson emphasizes the importance of these precautions. He highlights the legal responsibilities drivers have and underlines the potential financial and legal penalties for disregarding them. Wilson stresses that drivers must be aware of the rules of the road, to prevent mishaps, and to maintain safety. He also cautions that puddles can be deeper than they seem, encouraging vigilance for standing water and regular brake testing. The advice underscores the importance of anticipating potential hazards and taking proactive steps to mitigate risk, whether it involves adjusting driving speed, implementing suitable safety distances, or ensuring optimal vehicle performance. Further, Wilson stresses that if a car begins to aquaplane, drivers must avoid braking, gently release the accelerator, and maintain a steady steering wheel position until the vehicle regains contact with the road surface. Overall, the guidelines emphasize the importance of comprehensive safety practices during wet weather, encompassing legal awareness, responsible driving techniques, and essential vehicle maintenance to enhance safety and minimize risks for drivers, pedestrians and other road users alike





