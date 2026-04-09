Driving Instructor Abuse: Campaign Calls for Tighter Regulations and Protection of Pupils

A campaign has been launched in response to a rise in sexual assault cases by driving instructors, calling for tighter regulation and a legal amendment to protect vulnerable pupils. The campaign follows the conviction of Michael Florek for sexually assaulting five pupils. The initiative seeks to include driving instructors within the 'position of trust' category, making sexual activity with under-18s illegal, regardless of consent.

Morgane Chapman's driving lessons commenced with an unsettling undercurrent. Her instructor, Michael Florek, exhibited a pattern of inappropriate physical contact, often feigning helpfulness while touching intimate areas. This included brushing his hand across her breast under the guise of seatbelt adjustments, or guiding her hand while changing gears, all while making suggestive remarks.

Along with the physical actions, Florek also posed deeply inappropriate questions about her undergarments and whether she had nude photographs on her phone. This behaviour persisted throughout the eighteen months of Morgane's lessons, which she later realized constituted both harassment and sexual assault. She describes freezing in the moment, overwhelmed and unsure how to react, which prevented her from reporting the abuse for six years. Only then did she discover that other women had experienced similar transgressions. In October 2024, Florek, aged 64 and from Gloucestershire, was convicted of sexually assaulting five of his pupils between 2016 and 2021. He received a suspended prison sentence and a decade-long ban from the profession. \The prevalence of such assaults is alarming. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reported a substantial 64% increase in complaints of inappropriate sexual behaviour by driving instructors within the past five years, rising from 100 in 2020 to 164 last year. Debbie Beadle of FearFree, a charity dedicated to supporting victims of sexual violence, emphasizes that these figures represent only a fraction of the actual occurrences, with many young people hesitant to report such incidents. The case of Morgane Chapman, and the subsequent conviction of Michael Florek, are unfortunately not isolated instances. Other cases, such as Jason Eastwood's imprisonment for sexual assault and Martin Rees's conviction on multiple sexual offences, highlight the pressing need for reform within the driving instruction industry. These incidents are a sobering reminder of the potential for abuse of power and exploitation that vulnerable individuals can experience within a supposedly professional environment. The charity's Emergency Stop campaign advocates for a stringent regulatory framework and a petition calling for an amendment to the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, incorporating driving instructors within the definition of those holding a 'position of trust.'\The Emergency Stop campaign's objective is to categorize driving instructors with those in a position of trust, making any sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old pupil illegal, even if it is consensual. Currently, driving instructors are only subjected to criminal record checks, an oversight that campaigners believe leaves vulnerable pupils exposed. Debbie Beadle reinforces the necessity of safeguarding individuals under the age of 18, who are considered children in the eyes of the law, from sexual relationships with professionals like driving instructors, just as police officers, teachers, and health professionals are protected by relevant legislation. Morgane, now 27 and working in the music industry, has bravely waived her right to anonymity to support the campaign, stating that the trauma of such an experience remains, but the campaign empowers her to protect others. She recalls her first encounter with Florek as seemingly harmless, describing the initial impression as a ‘normal older guy’. The insidious nature of the abuse, and the trust placed in instructors, highlights the crucial need for this legislative change. The proposed reforms aim to offer stronger protection to victims and serve as a significant deterrent, emphasizing the importance of preventing these kinds of abuse and ensuring the safety of those learning to drive





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Driving Instructor Sexual Assault Abuse Regulation Emergency Stop Campaign

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