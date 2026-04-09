Driving Instructor Abuse: Campaign Calls for Tighter Regulations and Protection for Pupils

A campaign is launched to address the issue of sexual assault by driving instructors, advocating for tighter regulations and an amendment to the Sexual Offences Act to protect young pupils. The news highlights the experiences of victims, recent convictions, and the alarming rise in complaints.

Morgane Chapman’s driving lessons began with a sense of unease that quickly escalated into a harrowing experience. Her instructor, Michael Florek, repeatedly violated her personal space, using the guise of instruction to touch her in intimate areas. He would allegedly brush his hand across her breast while adjusting her seatbelt or touch her inner thigh while guiding her to change gear.

Beyond the physical contact, Florek asked deeply inappropriate questions, probing into the colour of her underwear and the presence of nude photographs on her phone. This pattern of harassment and sexual assault continued for the entire 18-month duration of her lessons, leaving Morgane, then a teenager, feeling frozen and unsure how to respond. It would take six long years for Morgane to find the courage to report the abuse to the police, a process that revealed she was not alone in her experience. The case against Florek culminated in his conviction in October 2024 for sexually assaulting five of his pupils between 2016 and 2021, resulting in a suspended prison sentence and a ten-year ban from the profession. \The prevalence of such abuse within the driving instruction sector is a growing concern. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) reported a significant rise in complaints of inappropriate sexual behaviour by driving instructors, highlighting a concerning trend. Debbie Beadle of the charity FearFree emphasized that the reported cases are likely just a fraction of the actual occurrences, with many young people hesitant to report such incidents. Recent cases, including the imprisonment of Jason Eastwood in Blackpool and the lengthy sentence of Martin Rees, who was convicted of multiple sexual offences, further underscore the severity of the issue. The charity's 'Emergency Stop' campaign calls for tighter regulation of the profession and seeks an amendment to the 2003 Sexual Offences Act, advocating for the inclusion of driving instructors within the category of individuals considered in a 'position of trust.' This change would render any sexual activity with a 16 or 17-year-old pupil illegal, regardless of consent, offering greater protection to victims and acting as a stronger deterrent. \Morgane, now 27 and working in the music industry, has chosen to waive her right to anonymity to support the campaign, acknowledging the lasting impact of the abuse she suffered. She recounts her initial perception of Florek as 'just a normal older guy,' emphasizing the unexpected nature of the abuse. The campaign seeks to address the current legal loophole that fails to recognise driving instructors as occupying a position of trust, unlike other professions dealing with minors. The proposed amendment to the law aims to provide greater safeguarding to young people and reduce opportunities for predatory behaviour. She recalls a specific incident early in her lessons where Florek took her to a secluded area, creating an atmosphere of vulnerability and unease. The campaign and Morgane's brave decision to speak out serve as a call for stricter regulations, enhanced protection for vulnerable pupils, and a reminder of the lasting impact of sexual abuse





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Driving Instructor Sexual Assault Abuse Regulations Protection Victims Campaign Sexual Offences Act Position Of Trust DVSA

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GP Reveals Little-Known Driving Anxiety Symptom Linked to MenopauseA doctor highlights a less common symptom of perimenopause and menopause: increased anxiety while driving or as a passenger in a vehicle. The symptom affects many women and is often overlooked.

Read more »

Redditch man faces losing job due to driving test backlogPatrick Pinfield will lose his job as he has not passed his test within 12 months of starting work.

Read more »

David Warne: Ex-Australia batter charged with drink-drivingFormer Australia opener David Warner is charged with drink-driving in Sydney.

Read more »

Tori Spelling Spotted Driving SUV After Car Crash, Speaks OutTori Spelling was seen driving her SUV for the first time since a car crash in Temecula, California, involving her and seven children. Spelling provided an account of the accident, expressing gratitude for the safety of those involved and the support received. The crash is still under investigation.

Read more »

Londonderry: Man charged to court after house damaged by carA man, 36, faces 12 charges, including dangerous driving, driving while unfit and criminal damage.

Read more »

Driving Instructor Abuse: Campaign Calls for Tighter Regulations and Protection of PupilsA campaign has been launched in response to a rise in sexual assault cases by driving instructors, calling for tighter regulation and a legal amendment to protect vulnerable pupils. The campaign follows the conviction of Michael Florek for sexually assaulting five pupils. The initiative seeks to include driving instructors within the 'position of trust' category, making sexual activity with under-18s illegal, regardless of consent.

Read more »