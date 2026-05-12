Driving Instructors Banned from Booking Tests Amid Long Waits and Bot Concerns

Driving instructors have been banned from booking tests for their students as learners face lengthy 22 week waits for appointments. The new rules aim to make it harder for people to profit by using automated programmes, known as bots, to quickly book available slots and resell them at a higher price. Average wait times have skyrocketed since the Covid pandemic, where learners were waiting an average of just five weeks for their practical tests. The number of changes allowed for a single booking was cut from six to two from March 31 in another measure aimed at making the system fairer.

Driving instructors have been banned from booking tests for their students as learners face lengthy 22 week waits for appointments. Average wait times have skyrocketed since the Covid pandemic, where learners were waiting an average of just five weeks for their practical tests.

The new rules aim to make it harder for people to profit by using automated programmes, known as bots. Some driving test touts were offering instructors up to £250 a month for the use of their booking website login details. It is now illegal to book a driving test for someone other than yourself as the Government looks to slash the huge backlogs.

The number of changes allowed for a single booking was cut from six to two from March 31 in another measure aimed at making the system fairer. The waiting time was just five weeks in February 2020. From June 12, it will only be possible to move a slot to one of the three test centres nearest the initial booking. The DVSA had 1,604 full-time equivalent driving examiners last month, which is the most since March 2018





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Driving Instructors Driving Tests Bot Backlogs Waiting Times Booking System Driving Test Examiners

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