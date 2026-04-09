Driving Test Loophole: Nigerian National's Repeated Failures Lead to Fatal Crash, Raising Safety Concerns

A fatal collision involving a Nigerian national who repeatedly failed his UK driving test has exposed a loophole allowing foreign drivers to operate vehicles unsupervised. The incident resulted in the death of a pensioner and prompts calls for changes to driving regulations to ensure road safety.

A Nigerian national, Timothy Kusemi, who had repeatedly failed his UK driving test , caused the death of a pensioner, Susan Whittles, while driving. The incident highlighted a loophole in UK driving regulations, allowing foreign drivers to operate vehicles unsupervised, contrasting with the requirements for British learners. This discrepancy has raised serious concerns about road safety and the potential for similar tragedies.

Kusemi, who held a provisional British license at the time of the fatal accident on November 24, 2023, at a rural junction in East Yorkshire, had previously failed his driving test twice. The crash occurred when Kusemi failed to stop at a junction, colliding with the vehicle driven by Susan Whittles. Susan Whittles, 70, died at the scene while her husband had to be airlifted to hospital. Kusemi subsequently failed his driving test four more times before finally passing two and a half years after arriving in the UK. The investigation into the tragic event revealed significant flaws in the system, specifically concerning the treatment of foreign drivers who fail the UK driving test. The current regulations permit individuals from countries without equivalent driving standards, such as Nigeria, to drive in the UK for up to a year after becoming residents, even after failing the driving test. This contrasts sharply with British learners, who are required to be supervised and display L-plates. Coroner Lorraine Harris expressed deep concern, noting the potential risk this loophole poses to other road users and the lack of provision for examiners to prevent continued unsupervised driving by those failing to meet safety standards. \The coroner’s report, formally known as a Prevention of Future Deaths report, emphasizes the unequal treatment of foreign nationals compared to UK residents in the realm of driving regulations. Ms. Harris pointed out that UK residents are not allowed to drive without supervision and must display L-plates when driving. However, foreign nationals can fail multiple driving tests within their first year in the UK and still continue driving. This has led to the coroner writing to the Department for Transport and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), urging a review of the current rules. Kusemi's case serves as a poignant example of the potential consequences of these discrepancies, underscoring the urgency for reform to protect all road users. Kusemi admitted to causing death by dangerous driving and serious injury by dangerous driving on February 23 and was sentenced to six years imprisonment and banned from driving for eleven years. The accident occurred at a crossroads. Kusemi, driving northbound, failed to stop at the junction and collided with the Whittles’ vehicle. The impact resulted in Susan Whittles's death at the scene and severe injuries to her husband, who was airlifted to the hospital. The report detailed that the husband of the deceased suffered multiple fractures and head injuries. \Following the tragic incident, the husband, Bill Whittles, paid tribute to his wife, describing her as a “lovely wife” and “best pal.” He also highlighted her role as a “much-loved Nan” and her contributions to the local community as a preacher, guide leader, and supporter of Riding for the Disabled. The case has sparked a debate about the balance between allowing foreign nationals to integrate and ensuring road safety. The Department for Transport has been urged to respond by May 26 to the report. A government spokesman stated that they would “carefully review the coroner’s findings” to determine if changes are needed. The case has highlighted the urgency of addressing the loopholes and inconsistencies in the UK’s driving regulations. The fact that the driver continued to drive even after multiple test failures is a serious cause of concern. The need for a more stringent system to protect both drivers and pedestrians is paramount. The case serves as a tragic reminder of the potential consequences of inadequate regulations. The coroner's report provides a platform to prevent future deaths by analyzing the existing system and suggesting modifications to the current regulations. This includes the implementation of appropriate safety standards





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