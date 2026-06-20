Drone Attack on Moscow Exposes Russian Air Defense Mishaps

New videos show a Russian missile accidentally hitting an oil refinery and troops firing from a highway during Ukraine's massive drone barrage on Moscow, raising concerns about collateral damage in the capital.

Surveillance and social media footage from recent days reveals two significant incidents involving Russia n air defense operations gone awry during Ukraine 's large-scale drone attack on Moscow .

In one clip, circulated widely on Chinese platforms, a Russian interceptor missile apparently misses an incoming Ukrainian drone targeting the Kapotnya oil refinery and instead strikes a fuel storage tank, causing a massive explosion and fire. Open-source analysts identified the contrail of the missile, suggesting it was launched by a Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft system from the northeast. The incident highlights the risk of errant air defense strikes in densely populated areas.

Separately, video from a Moscow highway shows uniformed soldiers setting up a Man-Portable Air-Defense System (MANPADS) in the midst of heavy traffic to engage drones, with vehicles and civilians continuing to move nearby, underscoring the chaotic conditions during the barrage. These episodes unfolded as part of Ukraine's largest drone assault on the Russian capital in years, which Moscow officials said involved the interception of over 500 drones.

The attack sparked multiple fires, including at the same refinery hit earlier in the week, and forced evacuations at Sheremetyevo Airport. Russian state media gave the attack minimal coverage while praising air defense performance, even as residents reported black rain and posted images of towering smoke columns over the city. Ukrainian officials framed the strike as a direct consequence of Russia's ongoing invasion, with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stating, "Your country started a war of aggression against ours.

" The Kapotnya refinery, a key fuel supplier for the Moscow region, saw production disrupted but reported that the blaze was largely contained by the following day





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Russia Ukraine Drone Attack Moscow Air Defense Oil Refinery Pantsir MANPADS Collateral Damage Kapotnya

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