Drone Factory Targeted in Protest: Six Charged with Burglary and Criminal Damage

A van was driven into a gate and protesters climbed onto the roof of a drone factory in Leicestershire, leading to the arrest and charging of six individuals. The action group 'The After Shock' claimed responsibility, citing concerns about the factory's owner, Elbit Systems, and its alleged role in the arms trade.

A drone factory in Leicestershire was targeted in a pre-dawn protest involving a van driven into a gate and individuals scaling the roof of the building.

Six individuals have been formally charged with burglary and causing criminal damage following the incident, which occurred just after 3 am on Friday at the premises located on Meridian Way, Braunstone. The charges come as police continue to investigate the incident, led by Counter Terrorism Policing East Midlands, supported by Leicestershire Police.

The protest was claimed by an action group known as 'The After Shock,' who assert that the majority shareholder of the factory, Elbit Systems, is a significant arms manufacturer with ties to Israel. Elbit Systems, however, vehemently denies this characterization. The targeted facility, UAV Tactical Systems (U-TacS), was fully acquired by Elbit Systems’ UK arm in January.

U-TacS has a long history of supplying uncrewed aerial systems – commonly referred to as drones – to the British Army, as well as to international organizations like the United Nations and NATO member countries. The company’s website highlights its nearly two decades of service in providing advanced tactical UAS. Video footage circulating online depicts damage to the factory’s interior, including a ceiling with red paint splattered across it, seemingly caused by individuals actively vandalizing the property.

UAV Tactical Systems has strongly refuted the claims made by 'The After Shock,' accusing the group of spreading misinformation to attract recruits and incite illegal activities. A spokesperson for the company emphasized their critical role in supporting the UK armed forces and explicitly stated that they do not supply the Israeli military or the Israeli Ministry of Defence, labeling any such assertions as entirely false. The six individuals charged are scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

They include Peter Jones, 41, from Norwich; Michael Sackur, 28, from Reading; Megan Kennard, 25, from West Sussex; Seirol Davies, 31, and Rhae Rivers, 39, both from Margate, Kent; and Hal Hockney, 27, from London. The police have expressed gratitude to the first responders and members of the public who assisted during what they described as an 'incredibly challenging situation.

' The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are meticulously examining the evidence to determine the full extent of the damage and the motivations behind the protest. This incident occurs amidst a broader context of heightened geopolitical tensions and increased scrutiny of the defense industry. The claims made by 'The After Shock' regarding Elbit Systems’ involvement in the Israeli arms trade have sparked debate and raised questions about the ethical implications of drone technology and its use in conflict zones.

The focus on Elbit Systems stems from its position as a major player in the global defense market, and its products are used by various military and security forces worldwide. The protest highlights a growing trend of direct action targeting companies perceived to be profiting from conflict or contributing to human rights abuses.

The use of counter-terrorism police in the investigation, while standard procedure given the nature of the target, has also drawn attention and raised questions about the scope of the investigation and the potential for broader implications. The incident serves as a reminder of the increasing willingness of activist groups to engage in disruptive tactics to raise awareness about their concerns and challenge established power structures





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