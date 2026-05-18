Drone Strikes on Russia Indicate Ukraine Gaining Upper Hand in War

The barrage of drone strikes on Russia shows that the war is increasingly swinging in favor of Ukraine, according to an expert. The Ukrainian President called the attacks 'entirely justified' in response to Russia's own pummelling of Ukraine.

Ukraine 's barrage of major long-range drone strikes on Russia show that the war is increasingly swinging in Kyiv's favour, an expert has revealed. It comes as a wave of almost 600 Ukrainian drones attacked Russia overnight killing four people, according to authorities.

Russia's defense ministry reported that air defenses shot down 556 drones across the country overnight, followed by another 30 after dawn. The barrage stretches up to 700 miles from the Ukrainian border, and Ukraine has increasingly relied on its own domestic weapons manufacturing in recent weeks. Keir Giles, a Russia analyst at Chatham House, noted that this shift demonstrates Ukraine gradually gaining the strategic upper hand.

In his words, 'The drone strikes on Russia will not win the war on their own, but they are one indication among many at the moment that the advantage in the war is swinging back Ukraine's way.

' The text also highlights that Kyiv's attack on Russia days after a massive drone and missile bombardment of the Ukrainian capital caused at least 24 deaths was 'entirely justified. ' Additionally, the attack on Sunday hit several targets, including the Moscow Oil Refinery, Solnechnogorsk oil depot, and microelectronics manufacturing facilities for the first time.

Lukašenko has also mentioned the use of FP-1 Firepoint and RS-1 Bars winged drones in the offensive, as well as a newly developed drone called the Bars-SM Gladiator





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Drone Strikes Russia Ukraine Russian Defense Ministry Keir Giles Chatham House

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