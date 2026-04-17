Drug Dealer Boasted About Fatal Stabbing on Ring Doorbell Audio

A drug dealer, Dino Donaldson, was caught on a Ring doorbell's audio boasting about fatally stabbing university student Anojan Gnaneswaran moments after the attack. The murder occurred at Strawberry Hill station following a drug deal gone wrong. Donaldson was found guilty of murder and faces sentencing.

The chilling audio captured on a Ring doorbell recorded the horrifying moment a drug deal er, Dino Donaldson, callously bragged about fatally stabbing a university student mere minutes after the brutal act. Anojan Gnaneswaran, a 21-year-old accounting student and accomplished black belt in karate, lost his life at Strawberry Hill station in Twickenham when a planned drug transaction devolved into deadly violence.

As Donaldson fled the scene, he inadvertently triggered a nearby Ring doorbell, and the resulting recording caught him boasting about the murder to an associate. His words, stark and chilling, reveal the depravity of his actions: I stabbed a man in his back bro, I stabbed him through the back bruv - I stabbed him fully. I watched it and I felt it go in him. Yeah? Following this confession, Donaldson boarded the N87 night bus, where onboard CCTV footage showed him exhibiting a disturbing joviality. He was observed laughing and smiling, and even engaging in a fist-bump with another passenger, an hour after committing the fatal stabbing. Donaldson, who resides in Ealing, was apprehended by detectives from the British Transport Police's Major, Serious and Organised Crime team. On Wednesday, a jury found him guilty of murder, sealing his fate. The Old Bailey had previously heard the details of how the tragic events unfolded. On the evening of January 8, 2024, two groups of young men arranged to meet at Strawberry Hill for an exchange involving 10 MDMA tablets for £50. Donaldson, accompanied by three others, arrived shortly after 10 pm. Mr. Gnaneswaran arrived approximately an hour later. A dispute arose between the two parties. In response to the escalating tension, Mr. Gnaneswaran contacted his brother, who then arrived at the station with two additional individuals. The altercation continued on the platform, culminating in Donaldson producing a long knife from his waistband. He then pursued the group, ultimately catching up with Mr. Gnaneswaran on the railway tracks, where he inflicted multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen, and thigh. The victim's brother immediately called emergency services and initiated CPR before paramedics arrived to provide further medical assistance. Tragically, Mr. Gnaneswaran succumbed to his injuries at the scene. British Transport Police detectives meticulously pieced together Donaldson's movements post-attack by analyzing CCTV footage, which tracked his escape from Twickenham to Kingston Upon Thames. A subsequent search of the murder site yielded the murder weapon and a black glove, discovered concealed within a tree. Forensic analysis confirmed the presence of both Donaldson's and Anojan's DNA on these items. The family of Mr. Gnaneswaran has released a heartfelt tribute, remembering him as a much-loved son and brother. Their statement highlighted his academic pursuits as a third-year accounting and finance student, expressing his excitement for the future. The family also spoke of his athletic prowess, noting his first-dan black belt in karate and his participation in World and European championships. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Attwell of the BTP commented on the case, describing the incident as a drug deal argument that tragically ended a young man's life at the hands of a remorseless individual. He characterized Donaldson's actions as cowardly, both in arming himself with a knife and in his subsequent failure to accept responsibility for his crime. Attwell expressed hope that the jury's verdict would provide some measure of closure for Mr. Gnaneswaran's grieving family, acknowledging that no legal outcome can truly compensate for their profound loss. Donaldson is scheduled to be sentenced on June 19





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