Drug dealer filmed speeding at 119mph while disqualified from driving

John Scott, a drug dealer, was sentenced to three years and nine months in prison after admitting to being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and dangerous driving. He filmed himself speeding at 119mph while disqualified from driving and was arrested for drug offences.

A drug dealer who filmed himself speeding at 119mph while disqualified from driving has been jailed. John Scott, 36, of Spinney Drive, East Harling, was sentenced to three years and nine months on Thursday at Norwich Crown Court after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of cocaine, possession of cannabis and dangerous driving , Norfolk Constabulary said.

Footage from the force shows Scott filming his speedometer creeping to 119mph as he accelerates along a single carriageway country road while music played loudly in the background, on December 7. In another video, Scott records himself singing, smoking and driving while wearing sunglasses and no top. Both clips were filmed while Scott was partway through the five-year driving ban that he was handed in December 2024, the force said.

Investigating officer Pc Charlie Large said: 'John Scott showed a total disregard for the safety of others, both through his involvement in drug supply and his dangerous driving.

'We know drugs cause real harm within our communities, destroying lives and fuelling further criminality. We are committed to tackling those like Scott who choose to profit from this misery.

' He added: 'Furthermore, Scott's repeated use of his mobile phone while driving, combined with the excessive speeds he filmed himself reaching, is astounding. Drug dealer John Scott has been jailed after he filmed himself speeding at 119mph while disqualified from driving Footage shows Scott filming his speedometer creeping to 119pm Pictured: John Scott, 36. He will serve a three year sentence 'It is remarkable that no-one was hurt.

'I hope today's sentence serves as a deterrent to anyone considering becoming involved in drug supply or engaging in such reckless behaviour behind the wheel on Norfolk's roads. ' Scott was arrested on December 12 by officers who recognised him as wanted over drug offences. His phone was seized and shown to have been used to facilitate cocaine supply in the Breckland area, the force said. Police also discovered several videos that Scott had recorded while driving dangerously.

The December 7 video showed Scott reaching speeds of up to 104mph while driving from Thetford to Diss along the A1066, before turning onto the country road where he hit 119mph, police said. A film of him singing at the camera was taken while driving near the village of Banham on June 16





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Drug Dealer Speeding Dangerous Driving Drug Offences Norfolk Constabulary Norwich Crown Court Pc Charlie Large Breckland Area A1066 Banham

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