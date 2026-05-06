Drug Dealer Sentenced to Over Four Years After Concealing Cocaine in Faeces

A 29-year-old father of two from Birkenhead, Merseyside, was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after being caught concealing £1,000 worth of cocaine in his faeces during a police search. Warren Roberts, already under investigation for drug dealing, was arrested twice for possession with intent to supply class A drugs. His defence cited a severe cocaine addiction and mental health struggles as contributing factors.

A 29-year-old drug dealer from Birkenhead, Merseyside , was sentenced to four years and three months in prison after concealing cocaine worth £1,000 in his own faeces during a police search.

Warren Roberts, a father of two, was already under investigation for suspected class A drug dealing when officers spotted him outside a pub in Birkenhead on January 29. Police noticed him 'messing around with his groin area' and, upon searching him, discovered a clump of faeces containing a ping pong ball with 50 packages of cocaine weighing 8.76g. This incident marked the second time Roberts had been arrested for drug-related offences.

In August 2024, he was detained for possession with intent to supply cannabis and given a suspended sentence. During a search of his home, police found scales with white powder, additional scales, a bag of drug wraps, and £1,094.95 in cash. Roberts pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply cocaine and admitted breaching his suspended sentence. His defence lawyer, Andrew McInnes, revealed that Roberts had been 'hopelessly addicted to cocaine' and had failed multiple drug tests.

He explained that Roberts' addiction stemmed from mental health struggles and a desire to escape his problems, which began with cannabis use in his late 20s. Despite being a father of two young children, Roberts acknowledged his inability to support them due to his addiction. Judge Andrew Menary sentenced Roberts to four years in prison, with an additional three months for breaching his suspended sentence.

The judge expressed hope that Roberts would use his time in custody to reflect on his choices and emerge determined to lead a different life for the sake of his daughter and family





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Dealing Cocaine Police Arrest Court Sentence Merseyside

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Convicted Drug Dealer-Linked Company Owns Land Illegally Converted into Caravan SiteA company with ties to a convicted county lines drug dealer has been exposed for owning a field that was illegally transformed into a caravan site over the May bank holiday weekend. The land in Willows Green, Essex, was swiftly taken over by travellers who exploited the council's closure to establish unauthorized developments. Conservative MP James Cleverly has demanded action, accusing the travellers of 'gaming the system' and highlighting a perceived 'two-tier justice' in enforcing laws.

Read more »

Former Lanarkshire council leader to be sentenced over sex offences against young menJordan Linden resigned as the leader of North Lanarkshire Council in July 2022 after reports of alleged sexual harassment emerged.

Read more »

Two Brits arrested in Turkey and threatened with 30 years over 'drug haul'The couple were arrested at an airport in Istanbul while they were heading to their connecting flight back to London

Read more »

Mother, 35, killed in Bristol house explosion named and pictured after ex drug dealer forced entry with grenadeA mother who was killed in a house explosion in Bristol after her ex-partner forced entry with a grenade has been named and pictured as tributes poured in to the 'amazing friend'.

Read more »

Art Dealer Olyvia Kwok Faces £100,000 Lawsuit Over Missing Luxury WatchBeijing-born fine art dealer Olyvia Kwok, known for her high-profile acquisitions for the super-rich, is being sued by a wealthy stockbroker over an alleged missing luxury watch deal. Meanwhile, Sabine Getty stuns at the Met Gala, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas reflects on her regrets, Ingrid Tarrant expresses admiration for Putin, and Dame Judi Dench's final painting goes up for auction.

Read more »

FedEx driver Tanner Horn sentenced to death for killing seven-year-old Athena StrandA FedEx driver who kidnapped and killed seven-year-old Athena Strand has been sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Read more »