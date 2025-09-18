Drug Dealers Jailed for Using Bulk Messaging to Supply Class A Drugs in Nottinghamshire Town

Two drug dealers were jailed for supplying Class A drugs in Sutton-in-Ashfield using bulk messaging. Kain Dawson and Ben Hardy were sentenced to three-and-a-half years and two years and nine months respectively.

Drug dealers Kain Dawson and Ben Hardy exploited vulnerable individuals in the Nottinghamshire town of Sutton-in-Ashfield by utilizing bulk messaging to supply Class A drugs. The duo's operation was brought to an end when officers executed search warrants at their respective homes. The investigation into Hardy commenced after intelligence indicated he was running a drug line into the town, with an address on Westbourne Road serving as a drug den.

The executed warrants revealed a trove of evidence, including heroin and cocaine, concealed in wraps, multiple mobile phones, and substantial amounts of cash at the Westbourne Road property. At Hardy's residence on Mansfield Road, police uncovered expensive clothing, high-value trainers, jewelry, a significant sum of cash hidden under a bed, and cannabis products stored in a freezer.Both men faced the Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, September 16. Hardy, a 23-year-old from Mansfield Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, admitted to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, resulting in a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Dawson, a 21-year-old from Westbourne Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, pled guilty to conspiracy to supply heroin and crack cocaine, as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis. He was sentenced to two years and nine months imprisonment. PC Jack Shephard of Nottinghamshire Police's County Lines team emphasized the harmful impact of drug dealing, stating that the seized mobile phones revealed bulk messages advertising illegal substances to addicts across Sutton-in-Ashfield. He added that the offenders were making substantial profits from this illicit trade and highlighted the ongoing efforts of the team to disrupt County Lines operations, educate the public, and protect vulnerable individuals





