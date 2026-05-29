Drug Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years After Lavish Spa-Funded Crime Spree

Ten members of an East Lancashire drug trafficking network were sentenced to a total of over 52 years in prison. The gang, led by Paddy Nolan, distributed wholesale cocaine across the region and used their profits to fund extravagant lifestyles, including spa days captured in photographs. A key break came when police seized £100,000 from a courier's rucksack. All defendants pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine.

A sophisticated drug trafficking network operating in East Lancashire has been dismantled, resulting in prison sentences totaling over 52 years for ten members of the gang.

The criminal organization, which sourced wholesale quantities of cocaine from outside the region, was led by Paddy Nolan, 29, who oversaw distribution through a network of dealers. Nolan's trusted lieutenants included Ross Boys, 29, who supplied cocaine to other dealers across East Lancashire, and Darren Mott, 47, who served as the gang's cash courier, making frequent trips between Manchester and Lancashire.

The gang's illicit profits funded a lavish lifestyle, including spa days, with images showing members grinning in bathrobes during one such outing. Law enforcement surveillance captured Mott meeting Nolan on November 14, 2024, carrying a rucksack. After Mott transferred the bag to another vehicle, police stopped that car and discovered £100,000 in cash. Following a series of arrests in November, December, and January, all ten admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine.

At Burnley Crown Court, Nolan received 11 years and eight months, Boys was sentenced to seven years and six months, and Mott got six years and nine months. The remaining members received terms ranging from three to five years. Detective Chief Inspector Sarah Denson condemned the operation, stating that the gang had made significant profits by peddling drugs on local streets.

The case highlights the scale of the criminal enterprise, the blatant use of proceeds for luxury, and the thorough investigative work by Lancashire Police to bring the network to justice





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Drug Trafficking Cocaine Lancashire Police Conspiracy To Supply Prison Sentences Paddy Nolan Ross Boys Darren Mott Burnley Crown Court Cash Seizure

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