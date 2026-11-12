Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor quits band over worsening tinnitus

Roger Taylor, drummer for Duran Duran since 1978, has announced he is leaving the band due to worsening tinnitus. The 66-year-old said protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first.

Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has announced he will leave the band because of his worsening tinnitus. The 66-year-old has been the chart-topping group's drummer since they formed in Birmingham in 1978.

He left the band in 1985 before returning in 2001. Taylor said the condition had been getting steadily worse, leading him to make one of the hardest decisions of his life. In a statement, he said: This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. Playing drums in this band has been the joy of my life, and I'll never be able to properly thank the fans for the love they've shown us over the years.

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He added: But the truth is that my tinnitus has been getting steadily worse, and I've reached the point where I must now listen to my body and my doctors. He said deciding on the timing had been difficult but he was pleased to be going out on a real high.

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Taylor Reflects On Career Achievements

Reflecting on recent achievements, Taylor said: We've just returned from a hugely successful UK and European tour, which followed our second headline show at BST Hyde Park, our induction into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame, and a return to the studio with Nile Rodgers. I couldn't have asked for a better final chapter, with so many special moments that I'll treasure forever. I move on with enormous pride, and with nothing but love for Simon, Nick and John.

The band said his decision came after careful consideration and medical advice, which said that protecting his hearing and long-term health must now come first. His bandmates, Simon Le Bon, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and guitarist John Taylor, said: Roger is our brother. His drumming helped define the sound of Duran Duran from the very beginning and having him back with us since 2001 has been incredibly important to us all.

Duran Duran Support Departure

They added: We completely support his decision and wish him health and happiness. He will always be part of this family, while we continue exploring new and exciting projects with the band. With Duran Duran, Taylor performed on two number one singles: Is There Something I Should Know? and The Reflex. He also played on 10 hit albums, including the band's 1981 self-titled debut, 1983's Seven And The Ragged Tiger and 1984's Arena.

His work also featured on the band's 1985 James Bond theme A View To A Kill. Fan favourites he played on include Girls On Film, Hungry Like The Wolf and Rio. Taylor was pictured with bandmates Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Simon Le Bon. The band continues to explore new projects.