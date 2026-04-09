Drunk and High Mother Jailed After 80mph Crash with Children in Car

A mother, Faye Dawson, was sentenced to 14 months in jail after a dashcam captured her speeding at 80mph while under the influence of alcohol and cannabis. She crashed and rolled her car with five children in the vehicle. The incident resulted in injuries to the children, and the court heard harrowing victim impact statements describing the lasting physical and emotional trauma caused by Dawson's reckless driving.

Dashcam footage captured the harrowing moment Faye Dawson, a mother under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, crashed and rolled her van after recklessly speeding at 80mph while transporting a group of children. The incident, which occurred in March of the previous year, showcased Dawson's appalling disregard for the safety of her young passengers and the law.

The dashcam footage provides a chilling record of Dawson's dangerous behavior, revealing her boasting about her driving skills while intoxicated and ignoring the pleas of the children to slow down. The details of the crash and the aftermath reveal the devastating consequences of Dawson's actions, including severe injuries sustained by the children and the lasting emotional trauma they now face. \The reckless driving unfolded as Dawson, driving a Vauxhall Corsa, decided to showcase her driving abilities to the five youngsters present. Prior to the crash, Dawson could be heard on the dashcam footage, audaciously claiming to drive like a 'bad b***h' and asserting herself as a 'rally car driver.' She then accelerated the car to an incredibly high speed, reaching 80mph, and coming to a stop at a junction while questioning the passengers about their seatbelts, adding a flippant disregard for the potential consequences of a crash. The footage further reveals Dawson's concerning attitude, as she acknowledged her impaired state due to alcohol and cannabis and explicitly warned the passengers about the danger she posed while driving. Despite warnings from her passengers, including pleas for her to slow down, Dawson continued her dangerous behavior, failing to slow down at roundabouts, swerving onto the wrong side of the road, and narrowly avoiding parked cars in a residential area. Moments before the crash, the children in the car were heard urging each other to 'hold on,' and continuously begged Dawson to reduce the car's speed. Ultimately, Dawson lost control of the vehicle, crashing and rolling into the side of the road, resulting in a terrifying experience for all involved and, tragically, injuries to several of the children. \Following the incident, the court heard compelling victim impact statements that underscored the deep emotional and physical scars left by Dawson's actions. The children's testimonies detailed their terror, fear for their lives, and the ongoing psychological effects, including flashbacks, panic attacks, and anxiety. One child described feeling 'trapped and terrified' and genuinely believing they were going to die, a testament to the severe danger Dawson's actions put them in. Another child, who suffered a spinal fracture, described the physical and emotional recovery journey, which included time off school, nightmares, and persistent back pain for months following the crash. Dawson, who pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, received a 14-month jail sentence and a 55-month driving ban, in addition to being required to undertake an extended retest. The judge noted Dawson's appalling arrogance, emphasizing that it was a miracle that nobody was killed. The judge also criticized Dawson's behavior immediately following the crash, highlighting her focus on the damage to her car rather than the welfare of the children. While Dawson's defense attempted to mitigate the situation by highlighting her remorse and post-traumatic stress disorder, the court deemed immediate custody to be appropriate due to the severity of the offense and the egregious nature of her actions. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of impaired driving and the lasting impact on victims and their families





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Drunk Driving Car Crash Reckless Driving Child Endangerment Sentencing

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