Drunk Driver Convicted of Murder After Fatal Road Rage Collision with Cyclist in Norwich

David Morgan, 40, has been found guilty of murdering cyclist Richard Smith following a road rage incident in Norwich. CCTV showed Morgan drinking and dancing at a pub hours before the crash. He struck Smith after a minor mirror clip, causing fatal head injuries. Morgan lied about his alcohol intake but was caught by evidence.

A tragic and violent incident in Norwich, Norfolk, has concluded with a murder conviction for David Morgan, a forty-year-old man who struck and killed cyclist Richard Smith after a road rage confrontation.

The jury at Norwich Crown Court found Morgan guilty of murder after hearing compelling evidence that he had been drinking heavily and was in a malicious mood before the fatal collision. The case highlights the deadly consequences of impaired driving combined with aggressive behavior on public roads. The victim, Richard Smith, was a father of three who was cycling through the city when he became involved in an altercation with Morgan.

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Road Rage Leads to Fatal Collision in Norwich

The court heard that Smith had accidentally clipped the wing mirror of Morgan's Mercedes-Benz CLA 180 while navigating traffic. This minor contact sparked a disproportionate and dangerous reaction from the driver, leading to a chain of events that ended in tragedy. CCTV footage released by the Crown Prosecution Service provided crucial context regarding Morgan's state of mind prior to the crash.

The video showed him at the Sole and Heel pub earlier in the afternoon, ordering Peroni beers and dancing with apparent intoxication. These activities occurred less than four hours before the fatal incident, demonstrating that Morgan had consumed significant amounts of alcohol while still on the premises. When the confrontation with Smith occurred around 5pm, Morgan admitted to wanting to wind up the cyclist, indicating a premeditated intent to harass rather than simply drive away.

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Although Morgan claimed he swerved to avoid hitting the kerb and damaging his expensive car's wheels, the jury rejected this defense. They concluded that his actions were deliberate and driven by anger and intoxication. The physical evidence presented during the trial was devastating. Consultant forensic pathologist Dr. Benjamin Swift detailed the catastrophic injuries sustained by Mr. Smith.

CCTV Footage Reveals Intoxicated Driver Before Crash

The cyclist suffered a complex fracture to the right side of his skull, measuring 19.4 centimeters, which extended from his eyebrow to the back of his head. Additionally, there was a hinge-type fracture running ear to ear, described as a significant structural failure of the cranium. The medical examination further revealed severe traumatic brain injury, including bruising, tearing of the brain surface, and swelling with bleeding across the organ.

Despite heroic efforts by medical teams, Richard Smith succumbed to his injuries three days later in the hospital. Morgan was arrested shortly after the incident and failed both a roadside breathalyzer and a drug test. His breath alcohol level was recorded at fifty-seven micrograms per one hundred milliliters of breath, more than one-and-a-half times the legal limit. Initially, Morgan lied to police about his alcohol consumption, claiming he had only started drinking after the collision.

However, under cross-examination, he admitted to lying because he was scared of the consequences of having been seen drinking at the pub. He insisted he did not feel intoxicated at the time of driving, a claim contradicted by the CCTV evidence and his own admission of wanting to provoke the cyclist. Morgan pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder, arguing lack of intent to kill.

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Jury Finds Intent to Murder in Reckless Maneuver

Nevertheless, the jury determined that his reckless and angry decision to maneuver into the cyclist constituted murder. Sentencing is scheduled for late November, where the full weight of the law will be applied to this senseless loss of life.