Drunk Driver Who Killed Father-of-Three Had Licence Not Revoked Despite Earlier Offence

A father-of-three was killed in a 100mph crash caused by a drunk driver who had been caught driving under the influence two months prior but whose licence revocation was delayed until after the tragedy.

A tragic crash that claimed the lives of two men has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency's (DVLA) processes.

Robbie Diffey, 24, was driving his Audi A4 at speeds exceeding 100mph on Cranborne Road in Dorset on December 13 last year when he lost control and veered into the opposite lane, colliding head-on with a Volkswagen T-Roc driven by 57-year-old father-of-three Peter D'Arcy. Both men died at the scene from multiple injuries. Diffey had been filming himself on Snapchat moments before the impact, and an opened bottle of Peroni lager was found between his legs after the crash.

Tests later revealed that Diffey was under the influence of alcohol and cannabis at the time. Shockingly, Diffey should not have been driving at all. He had been caught driving under the influence of cannabis in October, two months before the fatal collision. Dorset Police had recommended that the DVLA revoke his licence immediately, but the agency did not issue the revocation order until a few days after the tragedy.

This delay has sparked outrage and calls for reform. Sergeant Michael Burt of Dorset Police stated that if Diffey had survived, he would have faced charges of causing death by dangerous driving. Another video, believed to show Diffey speeding at 120mph on the Upton Bypass in Poole, was found on TikTok, though its date is unknown. The inquest, held in Bournemouth, heard harrowing testimony from Peter D'Arcy's family.

His partner, Tara Pennington, described him as a true gentleman who loved his family, football, and travelling. She said, 'I am heartbroken. My life was shattered when Pete died. We had the perfect relationship, he was my soulmate, and we had the deepest love for each other.

' His son Kyle, 28, expressed that their lives have been shattered and will never be the same without their dad. Daughter Lucy, 24, said her father's death has left a huge hole in their hearts. The youngest son, Jack, 17, described his father as warm-hearted and said it is devastating how his life ended. Senior Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin concluded that Mr D'Arcy died from unlawful killing.

She described Diffey's driving as audacious and abhorrent, noting that he was travelling at least 92mph in the dark on a rural road while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and using a mobile phone. She stated, 'It would be an abuse of language to describe Mr D'Arcy's death as an accident.

' Diffey's mother, Sarah Diffey, revealed that her son had started taking cannabis at age 11 and had been diagnosed with emotional unstable personality disorder and ADHD in 2024. She claimed that he was not a regular drinker but would drink when triggered, as she believes happened before the crash. She called for better DVLA regulation for drivers with mental disorders to keep people safe.

Diffey, also known as Robert Williams, was described by his mother as a kind, loving, and caring young man who would not have been able to live with himself if he had survived. The case highlights critical failures in the system that allowed a dangerous driver to remain on the road, with devastating consequences





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Drunk Driving Road Safety DVLA Failures Cannabis Unlawful Killing

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