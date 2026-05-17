Drunk passenger allegedly bit crew member in mid-air 'rampage' on Qantas flight

A passenger was kicked off a flight and arrested after allegedly biting a crew member and engaging in a mid-air 'rampage' on a flight from Melbourne to Dallas. The passenger was barred from flying with airline Qantas.

A DRUNK EN passenger allegedly bit a crew member in a mid-air 'rampage' on a flight from Melbourne to Dallas . The passenger was booted off the plane and arrested by local authorities, before being permanently barred from flying with airline Qantas .

The row reportedly started when one passenger reclined their seat back into the person behind them – prompting that second passenger to put them in a chokehold. The unexpected strangulation woke up the passenger and that's when 'the rampage started', according to comedian Mike Goldstein who witnessed the mid-flight scuffle. He posted a video of the incident to his Instagram, saying: 'A drunk guy on my long haul flight (Melbourne to Dallas) kept trying to step out for a cig.

Decided it was best to drop him off at a jail in Tahiti.

' In the video, the belligerent passenger can be heard telling one crew member to 'f*** off c***'. Earlier this month a woman allegedly swigged vodka and then spat in holidaymaker's face on an EasyJet flight to Turkey. shows the passenger – believed to be a Brit – lunge across the aisle as fellow holidaymakers look on in disbelief





TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Airline Passenger Crew Member Rampage Flight Qantas Drunk Bite Allegedly Mid-Air Texas Melbourne Dallas Easyjet Turkey Spat Holidaymaker Video Instagram C*** F*** Off Crew Safety Priority Tolerance Disruptive Threatening Behavior Flight Passengers Crew Member Rampage Flight Qantas Drunk Bite Allegedly Mid-Air Texas Melbourne Dallas Easyjet Turkey Spat Holidaymaker Video Instagram C*** F*** Off Crew Safety Priority Tolerance Disruptive Threatening Behavior

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