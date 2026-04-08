Drunk Passenger Jailed After Forcing Aborted Landing and Abusing Crew and Police

A passenger on a Ryanair flight was sentenced to 10 months in prison for being drunk, abusive, and disruptive during a flight from Krakow to Bristol, causing a pilot to abort the landing and leading to the use of an ambulift for removal from the plane.

A 61-year-old man, Stephen Blofield, has been sentenced to 10 months in prison after a drunken incident on a Ryanair flight from Krakow to Bristol on November 11, 2025. The disruption caused by Blofield was so severe that the pilot was forced to abort the initial landing attempt. Blofield, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, became abusive towards cabin crew, fellow passengers, and police officers.

He began drinking doubles at the airport before the flight to cope with the loss of his medication for back pain, depression, and anxiety. His intoxication escalated during the flight, leading to aggressive behavior, including shouting, refusing to comply with crew instructions, and making threats. The situation escalated to the point where police intervention was necessary upon landing.\Upon the plane's arrival at Bristol Airport, law enforcement officers were waiting to apprehend Blofield. However, his disruptive behavior continued even after the plane touched down. He resisted arrest, struck out at officers and nearly hit a fellow passenger while verbally abusing the officers. The police described the verbal abuse they received as the worst they had encountered in their careers. Blofield's actions necessitated the use of an ambulift to remove him from the plane, which is typically reserved for disabled passengers. Passengers were essentially stranded on the plane while the police and cabin crew worked to manage the situation and evacuate safely. The entire incident caused significant distress and alarm among the passengers and crew members, forcing the crew to take safety measures and manage the situation. Blofield's actions were considered so alarming and dangerous by those involved.\Blofield pleaded guilty to multiple charges at previous hearings, including being drunk on an aircraft, using threatening language towards crew, and failing to adhere to the pilot's instructions, along with an offense under the Public Order Act. His defense explained that his trip to Poland was for family history research. He'd lost his medication before the flight, which caused him to suffer withdrawal. Facing intense anxiety, depression, and pain, he turned to alcohol at the airport to calm his nerves before the flight back to the UK. His defense also noted that Blofield had no recollection of the events but had seen videos of his behavior, and he did not deny his actions, attributing his struggles to the withdrawal from his medication. His defense also mentioned that Blofield came from a difficult background and was tracing his family roots in Poland before the incident. The severity of the incident not only caused the pilot to abort the landing but also delayed the disembarkation of all passengers on the aircraft





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Ryanair Drunk Abuse Flight Arrest

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