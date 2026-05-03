Drunken Brawl on easyJet Flight Forces Emergency Landing in Kosovo

A chaotic altercation between passengers on an easyJet flight from London to Turkey led to an emergency diversion to Kosovo after a woman allegedly consumed excessive alcohol and spat at another passenger. The incident, captured on video, resulted in the removal of two disruptive passengers by police and raised concerns about unruly behavior on budget airlines.

A chaotic scene unfolded on an easyJet flight from London Gatwick to Antalya, Turkey, when a drunken brawl erupted after a woman allegedly consumed excessive amounts of vodka and spat in another passenger's face.

The incident, captured on video by a shocked onlooker, showed the woman, believed to be British, lunging across the aisle in an attempt to strike the other passenger. Flight attendants intervened, but the situation escalated when two male passengers became involved, leading to their eventual removal by security.

The flight, which departed on Wednesday, was forced to make an unscheduled landing in Pristina, Kosovo, approximately 650 miles off course, where local police boarded the plane and escorted the disruptive passengers—a man in green and a woman in pink—off the aircraft. Witnesses reported that the woman had been drinking vodka directly from the bottle before the altercation and had spat in another passenger's face during the confrontation.

In a separate video, a male passenger was seen shouting at a fellow holidaymaker who had reported the disruptive behavior to the crew. The witness, who recorded the incident, described the scene as chaotic and frightening, stating that the pair were shouting and swearing at each other, leaving other passengers feeling helpless and concerned for the safety of the flight attendants. The witness decided to film the incident as evidence and for personal protection.

The diverted flight eventually reached its destination in Turkey, three hours behind schedule. An easyJet spokesperson condemned the behavior, stating that disruptive conduct is not tolerated and that the safety of passengers and crew is their top priority. This incident comes amid growing concerns about unruly passenger behavior on budget airlines. Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has called for airport bars to limit alcohol sales to two drinks per passenger to curb antisocial behavior.

Earlier this year, Ryanair also banned passengers from bringing their own hot drinks or alcoholic beverages on board. The easyJet incident highlights the ongoing challenges airlines face in managing disruptive passengers and ensuring a safe and comfortable travel experience for all





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Easyjet Flight Disruption Drunken Brawl Airline Safety Passenger Behavior

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

easyJet passengers urged to follow rule or risk 'missing flight'If you don't stick to easyJet's advice, you may risk missing our on your plane to your holiday destination

Read more »

Mass brawl involving 30 people sees two teenagers taken to hospital after being stabbedTwo teenagers are in hospital with knife wounds following a brawl involving 30 young people on Southend High Stree

Read more »

Officers storm Oldham street after 'brawl' breaks outArmed police were seen in attendance

Read more »

Two teenagers in hospital after large brawl in SouthendDispersal orders are in place and a 15-year-old is arrested on suspicion of assault.

Read more »

Mid-flight emergency as flight abandons route and turns back to UK airportAn Air Canada flight was forced to return to London Heathrow Airport on Saturday after the crew declared a mid-air emergency shortly after takeoff

Read more »

Essex Police Deploy Additional Officers to Southend Following Violent Brawl Involving 30 TeenagersEssex Police have increased their presence in Southend after a large-scale fight involving 30 young people left two teenagers with knife wounds. A 15-year-old suspect is in custody, and a dispersal order is in place to maintain public safety during the bank holiday weekend.

Read more »