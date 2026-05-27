Drury's leadership leads Huddersfield to ninth place in League One

Drury's coaching career began with non-league Bradford Park Avenue and he had coaching spells at Bradford City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, Valencia, and Brentford. He joined Huddersfield as part of Manning's staff, along with Stead, in January and the pair took over until the end of the campaign in March.

Drury led the team to two wins from his seven matches in charge as they finished ninth in League One . The sporting director Chris Markham praised Drury 's work and leadership during the final seven games.

Despite the unanimous choice, the club decided to run a full process to identify the next head coach. Drury, a Huddersfield-born coach, started his career with non-league Bradford Park Avenue and had coaching spells at Bradford City, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, Valencia, and Brentford. He joined Huddersfield as part of Manning's staff, along with Stead, in January and the pair took over until the end of the campaign in March





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Drury Huddersfield League One Managing Director Chris Markham Martin's Work Leadership Coaching Non-League Bradford Park Avenue Bradford City Manchester United West Bromwich Albion Valencia Brentford Managing Director Chris Markham Martin's Work Leadership Coaching Non-League Bradford Park Avenue Bradford City Manchester United West Bromwich Albion Valencia Brentford

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