Noah Suarez-Sikes, a board member of the Democratic Socialists of America in Los Angeles, is under scrutiny for posting explicit violent threats against Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Noah Suarez-Sikes, a 28-year-old board member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) in Los Angeles, has triggered an official response after sharing detailed murderous fantasies targeting prominent technology executives and political figures. The controversy centers on a series of online posts in which Suarez-Sikes explicitly called for the violent deaths of OpenAI founder Sam Altman, Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, and Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.

Explicit Violent Threats Against Prominent Figures

In an August post from the previous year on the social media platform Bluesky, Suarez-Sipes accused individuals working with large language models of causing deaths in pursuit of corporate profits. He wrote that reading such actions made him want to beat Sam Altman to death with his bare hands. A follow-up post three months later described the lack of execution for Altman as a travesty of justice. In March 2025, he targeted Elon Musk, who served in President Trump's Department of Government Efficiency, stating that preventing the department's agenda would require a firing squad. By April 2025, Suarez-Sikes demanded that all Tesla factories be nationalized and that Musk receive the death penalty for his alleged crimes.

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Historical References And Political Connections

The threats extended to political figures through references to historical assassinations. In a May 2025 post, Suarez-Sikes addressed outgoing California Governor Gavin Newsom directly, urging him to pardon Sirhan Sirhan so that he could complete the assassination of Robert F Kennedy Jr. Sirhan Sirhan is the man who murdered Robert F Kennedy Sr in 1968. Suarez-Sikes identifies as a community organizer and socialist who has been a member of the Democratic Socialists for approximately seven years. He attended the University of Southern California where he studied history. He also cited Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders as a major influence, telling Le Monde in October that the Senator helped him realize that Democrats could offer a different political approach.

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Local Political Aspirations And DSA Affiliation

Despite the violent nature of his online statements, Suarez-Sikes has expressed intentions to engage constructively with local leadership. He has stated that he looks forward to working with incoming Los Angeles Mayor-elect Nithya Raman. This position exists despite previous disagreements with Raman regarding minimum wage policies and her stance on Palestine. In an August interview with Politico, Suarez-Sikes described himself as a revolting peasant and questioned whether Raman was truly part of the socialist movement. He concluded that the more important question was whether socialists could work with her to create real change for working people in the city, expressing confidence that they would be able to do so.

Official Response And Verification Status

The combination of his official role within the DSA and the severity of his threats against high-profile public figures has raised significant concerns. The threats were not made in abstract hypothetical terms but were directed at specific, living individuals with explicit methods of execution. Suarez-Sikes used specific dates and platforms to articulate these violent intentions, which have now been brought to the attention of relevant authorities and media outlets. The Daily Mail contacted both Suarez-Sikes and the Democratic Socialists of America to request comment regarding these serious allegations and statements.