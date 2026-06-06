Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrate Wedding in Sicily with Elton John Performance

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner held a lavish wedding ceremony at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily, where Sir Elton John performed 'Your Song'. The three-day event included a yacht party and a reception at Galleria Moderna.

Singer Dua Lipa and her new husband Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with an idyllic Sicilian ceremony on Saturday, while being serenaded by Sir Elton John .

The pair laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, where they exchanged vows six days after their official ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall. In a very emotional moment, Sir Elton, a close friend of the bride, performed his hit Your Song.

Ms. Lipa, 30, was understood to have worn a gown decorated with diamonds, designed by fashion legend Donatella Versace, who was seen celebrating with the newlyweds at their cocktail party on Friday night. In what was the final part of a three-day extravaganza, the bride arrived around 6 pm Sicilian time, making a spectacular entrance along a 650-foot drive lined with bougainvillea trees.

Sources said a semi-circle of chairs had been set up in front of Villa Valguarnera with a gazebo in the centre. An insider said: 'Dua and Callum sat on a stage under the gazebo and a simple exchange of vows took place.

' The bride and groom families were driven from Palermo to the villa, though the trip nearly ended in disaster for Dua's mother, Anesa, when a driver admitted to leaving her shoes in his car. Inside, the villa was decorated with peonies and hyacinths, with photo booths set up for souvenir pictures to be taken. Cigarettes were provided, and on the chairs outside attendees were given handkerchiefs embroidered with the slogan: 'Stay mad with me forever.

' Ms. Lipa and James Bond favourite Mr. Turner arrived in Palermo on Thursday, joined by singer Charli XCX as well as Ms. Lipa's parents Duji and Anesa and Mr. Turner's mother Rose. On Thursday night, guests staying at the £1,000-a-night Igiea hotel in the city were treated to a yacht party. On Friday, Ms. Lipa and Mr. Turner hosted a party at Galleria Moderna.

The bride stunned in a custom-made Bottega Veneta dress; her handbag was also by the designer, with feathers added to the £2,580 Andiamo clutch. Elton John flew by private jet from Farnborough, Hampshire. He was whisked in a blacked-out car from Palermo airport and arrived just in time to perform for yesterday's ceremony.

However, Palermo locals were not impressed by the festivities. They put up posters saying: 'Palermo is not for rent. Public spaces belong to everyone.

' Another read: 'Our square is not your living room,' and 'Palermo is not for the rich. ' The wedding, which took place in a historic villa dating back to the 18th century, blended opulence with intimate moments. Guests included close friends and family, all of whom were treated to a weekend of luxury events. The couple, who have been together for just over a year, seemed deeply in love throughout the celebrations.

Dua Lipa, known for hits like Levitating and New Rules, has always maintained a close friendship with Elton John, who has been a mentor figure. The performance of Your Song brought many guests to tears, as it was a tribute to the couple's journey.

Meanwhile, Callum Turner, star of Fantastic Beasts and The Capture, looked dapper in a custom suit. The wedding venue, Villa Valguarnera, is a masterpiece of Sicilian Baroque architecture, surrounded by gardens and citrus groves. Its grandeur provided a stunning backdrop for the ceremony. The three-day affair included pre-wedding parties, a rehearsal dinner, and the main event.

Security was tight, with paparazzi kept at a distance. The couple managed to keep many details under wraps until after the event. Despite the local protests, the wedding went ahead smoothly. The newlyweds are expected to honeymoon in the Mediterranean, possibly on a yacht.

Their union marks a high-profile merger of music and film industries. Dua Lipa continues to dominate the charts, while Callum Turner's acting career is on the rise. Fans around the world celebrated the news, with social media buzzing about the star-studded guest list. The wedding has been described as one of the most glamorous of the year.

As the couple begins their married life, they have expressed a desire for privacy, but have shared a few official photos. The event has further cemented Dua Lipa's status as a global icon. The inclusion of Elton John added a legendary touch, highlighting the intersection of pop royalty. Overall, the celebration was a testament to love, friendship, and artistic brilliance





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