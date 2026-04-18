Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Embrace Wildlife on Extravagant South African Safari Amidst Intimate Wedding Rumors

Pop sensation Dua Lipa shared breathtaking moments from a South African safari with fiancé Callum Turner, sparking speculation about their upcoming intimate wedding. The couple, who are reportedly planning a low-key ceremony this summer, are said to be shunning a large showbiz event for a more personal celebration with close friends and family. Lipa's Instagram posts showcased stunning wildlife encounters and her adventurous spirit.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa recently offered her followers a glimpse into a remarkable safari adventure in South Africa alongside her fiancé, Callum Turner . The singer, who is 30 years old, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of captivating photos from their trip. The images showcased intimate moments with majestic wildlife, including striking encounters with elephants and zebras in their natural environment.

In one particularly striking photograph, Lipa donned a stylish ensemble featuring a striped shirt, distressed denim hot pants, and leather boots, posing confidently within a safari jeep. She accompanied the visual update with an enthusiastic caption, humorously declaring, David Attenborough eat your heart out!!!!! I just had the most incredible trip of my life in South Africa. She elaborated on the profound impact of the experience, stating, Being so close to such beautiful animals in their natural habitat, between Kruger Park and Sabi Sands, was something I can barely put into words. Concluding her reflection, she added, It was truly unforgettable...one of those experiences that stays with you forever.

This exotic getaway arrives amid burgeoning reports that Lipa and Turner are reportedly opting for a more private and intimate wedding ceremony, deviating from the grand showbiz celebrations often associated with A-list couples. Sources suggest the couple, who confirmed their engagement last year, have tentatively set a date for their nuptials this summer, with an overseas location being a strong possibility. Reports indicate that they have been actively exploring potential venues in both Italy and the United Kingdom.

Despite boasting an extensive network of high-profile friends, including luminaries like Elton John, Olivia Dean, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX, Lipa and Turner are said to be maintaining a strictly curated guest list for their wedding. A source close to the couple shared with The Sun, The plans are in full swing for Dua and Callum’s wedding but it’s all being kept hush hush. It is happening this summer – she will be a married woman by the time she turns 31 in August. They want to keep it to their nearest and dearest so it’s not going to be a huge, showy occasion. All of their favourite people will be there but there might be some surprising omissions. Some people who thought they’d get a plus one have been told they won’t be able to, so they’re keeping the numbers down. Representatives for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been contacted by the Daily Mail for comment.

The burgeoning romance between Lipa and Turner first came to light in January 2024, with their engagement being publicly confirmed in June of the same year. Speaking to British Vogue about their engagement, Lipa expressed her joy, stating, Yeah we‘re engaged. It’s very exciting. She further reflected on the significance of their commitment, describing the decision to grow old together and be best friends forever as a really special feeling.

Regarding wedding plans, she had previously mentioned, I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period. Admitting to a previous lack of wedding fantasies, she confessed, I’ve never been someone who’s really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden, I’m like: Oh, what would I wear? Lipa, who concluded her extensive tour in December, also shared her affection for her engagement ring, emphasizing the comfort and joy of knowing the person she will spend her life with understands her intimately. She stated, It’s nice to know the person that you’re going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner South Africa Safari Wedding Plans

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Callum McGregor happy for Celtic to pay the price for success as Rangers and Hearts get weekend offThe Hoops skipper is preparing to lead his side out at Hampden four months after their agonising Premier Sports Cup Final defeat

Read more »

'Irresistible' Rivals Season 2 trailer drops but there's bad news for fansRivals is making its long-awaited comeback with David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Alex Hassell all set for a raunchy return.

Read more »

Rivals fans discover bittersweet news as 'irresistable' Season 2 trailer dropsRivals season two is on the way with actors David Tennant, Aidan Turner and Alex Hassell back for another scandalous series.

Read more »

Michael Stewart lands unlikely Rangers ally as Callum McGregor claim sets Hotline ablazeOur man Ryan McDonald takes your calls with Scottish Cup semi-final weekend upon us

Read more »

Major celebrity-loved brand opens 'pop-up' in busy Glasgow shopping centreThe brand counts Dua Lipa and Rihanna among its celebrity fans.

Read more »

Martin O'Neill Defends Callum McGregor Amidst Celtic Fan Doubts and Transfer SpeculationDespite some Celtic fans questioning Callum McGregor's current form and transfer rumors linking him to Saudi Arabia, former manager Martin O'Neill strongly advocates for the midfielder's continued importance to the club. O'Neill emphasizes McGregor's leadership, on-field influence, and loyalty, arguing he remains an invaluable asset for Celtic's future rebuild, regardless of who is manager.

Read more »