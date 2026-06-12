Dua Lipa and Callum Turner plan US move and Palermo gift after Italian wedding backlash

Following their controversial 1.5 million pound three-day wedding in Palermo that faced local protests, newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are preparing for a seven-month relocation to the US for his back-to-back film projects. The couple is also in talks to make a significant gesture to the city as a thank you for hosting their celebration.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are embarking on a unique start to their married life, planning a seven-month relocation to the United States following their lavish Italian wedding.

Turner, 36, has booked consecutive film projects that require him to work across the Atlantic. He will first star in a remake of the 1981 horror film Possession alongside Margaret Qualley, and then appear in the baseball movie The Comebacker with Tom Hanks portraying his pitching coach. Dua Lipa, 30, intends to accompany him, exemplifying a couple that prioritizes togetherness despite the demands of their careers.

Callum Turner acknowledged to The Hollywood Reporter that their professions necessitate global travel, but emphasized their commitment to spending maximum time together, especially when they are home in London. This forthcoming transatlantic move comes in the wake of their highly publicized three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily, which reportedly cost around 1.5 million pounds.

The festivities, featuring a performance by Sir Elton John and designs by Donatella Versace, were shrouded in extreme security, including a 'ring of steel' of police officers that cordoned off public squares and communal spaces. This arrangement sparked significant backlash from local residents.

Graffiti and protest posters appeared with messages such as 'Palermo is not for rent,' 'Our square is not your living room,' and 'Palermo is not for the rich,' expressing the community's feeling of being displaced from their own city. The wedding venue was the historic Villa Valguarnera, an 18th-century baroque residence with a notorious past, once briefly controlled by the Mafia.

In response to the local discontent, the newlyweds are reportedly in discussions to offer a 'huge gift' to Palermo as a 'gesture of appreciation.

' According to The Sun, this contribution could reflect their personal interests; Dua Lipa, an avid reader, might support a literary initiative, while Callum Turner could direct something towards sports. Palermo's mayor, Roberto Lagalla, confirmed that a dialogue has been established between the couple's representatives and the city's working groups to determine how any potential contribution could be most genuinely useful, praising the couple's sensitivity and attention toward Palermo.

The representatives for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have declined to comment on the proposed gift. The extensive security measures for the wedding, which included police roadblocks, private security checking staff, and even confiscating waiters' mobile phones, further fueled the sense of separation between the star-studded event and the local populace.

Despite the controversy, the couple celebrated their union with an estimated 200 guests, ensuring that personal touches were woven throughout the event, from desserts to dancing, and that the music播放 was directed inward to minimize disturbance to residents. The story encapsulates the intersection of celebrity wealth, local civic pride, and the complexities of hosting a private mega-event in a historic public space





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Palermo Italy Film Projects Possession The Comebacker Tom Hanks Margaret Qualley Backlash Protest Gift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish Italian Honeymoon Following £1.5M Star-Studded WeddingPop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are enjoying a luxury honeymoon in Italy after their £1.5 million wedding in Palermo, attended by celebrities like Elton John. The couple stayed at the iconic San Domenico Palace in Taormina, the filming location for HBO's The White Lotus, and later dined in Tropea.

Read more »

Callum Turner Dismisses James Bond Rumors While George Clooney Endorses HimBritish actor Callum Turner laughs off speculation about playing James Bond, despite endorsement from George Clooney. Idris Elba also denies his own Bond rumors.

Read more »

Callum Turner responds to 'amusing' James Bond rumours – as he receives Hollywood star's backingCallum Turner might be keeping schtum on whether he will be playing James Bond, but the star has already received the backing of George Clooney

Read more »

Callum Turner Reveals Surprisingly Normal Life with Dua Lipa Ahead of WeddingIn an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Callum Turner shared details about his down-to-earth relationship with Dua Lipa, highlighting their shared love for books and movies, artistic inspiration, and commitment to spending quality time together despite their busy careers. The couple recently married in London and celebrated with a second ceremony in Sicily featuring Elton John.

Read more »