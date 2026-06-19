Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Honeymoon Continues with Romantic Rome Stop Amid Plans for US Relocation and Family

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were seen enjoying a romantic, hands-on visit to Rome's Trevi Fountain during their two-week Italian honeymoon. The outing follows their lavish Sicilian wedding celebrations and comes as the couple reveals plans to move to the United States for seven months for Turner's film projects. Friends close to the pair also shared that they are eager to start a family.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are currently enjoying the Italian leg of their extended honeymoon. The newly married couple, who officially tied the knot at London's Marylebone Town Hall earlier this month, were spotted in Rome on Wednesday evening.

They were among the throngs of tourists visiting the iconic Trevi Fountain, but seemed completely absorbed in each other, demonstrating their deep affection with frequent displays of public intimacy. Turner, 36, was seen with his hands on his wife's backside, kissing her on the cheek and lips, and leading her by the hand through the bustling piazza.

Lipa, 30, looked effortlessly elegant in a blue satin top with white lacing, paired with jeans and a black leather handbag, while Turner opted for a casual long-sleeved white shirt and ripped jeans. Their visit to the 18th-century Baroque masterpiece followed the traditional custom of tossing coins into the water to make a wish. Later in the evening, the couple enjoyed a low-key dinner at Trattoria de Danilo, a rustic local eatery.

The restaurant's owner shared a joyful photograph of the pair on Instagram, expressing his excitement at hosting the famous newlyweds. This Roman interlude is part of a lavish two-week honeymoon that began on Italy's Amalfi Coast, where they were previously seen sunbathing on a large pink and white inflatable lounger, barely able to keep their hands off each other.

The trip follows their three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily, which reportedly cost £1.5 million and was held at the historic Villa Valguarnera. That event featured a blessing ceremony and a star-studded guest list including Sir Elton John, who performed 'Your Song', Charli XCX, and fashion designer Donatella Versace. Although Lipa was widely expected to wear a Versace gown, she has not publicly confirmed her wedding attire.

Prior to the main celebration, she dazzled at a cocktail party at the Galleria Moderna in a custom Bottega Veneta dress. Her father and manager, Dukagjin Lipa, gave her away, while Turner's mother, Rose, was honored with a special role. Close friends of the couple report that they are eagerly looking forward to starting a family.

A source told the Daily Mail that they are 'so in love' and want to be parents 'in the not too distant future,' noting that both are very family-oriented. In a significant life update, it has also been revealed that the pair plan to relocate to the United States for approximately seven months. Turner has booked two consecutive film projects that will require him to work in America, and Lipa intends to accompany him.

He is set to star in a remake of the 1981 horror film 'Possession' alongside Margaret Qualley, followed by the baseball movie 'The Comebacker' with Tom Hanks. Turner explained the move to The Hollywood Reporter, stating, 'We work jobs where we have to go around the world.

' He emphasized their commitment to maximizing time together, adding, 'It's important when we are home in London to be with our friends as much as possible. We make sure that we're together as much as possible.





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Honeymoon Wedding Rome Trevi Fountain Family Relocation Film Projects

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