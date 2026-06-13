Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Honeymoon PDA: Newlyweds Spotted on Romantic Amalfi Coast Getaway Following Lavish £1.5million Wedding

Dua Lipa and husband Callum Turner are celebrating their marriage with a romantic honeymoon on the Amalfi coast, days after their opulent three-day wedding in Sicily. The couple, constantly seen kissing and displaying affection, have captivated onlookers. Details of their star-studded wedding, including performances by Elton John and attendance by Charli XCX and Donatella Versace, are revealed alongside reports that the pair are eager to start a family.

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner are enjoying a romantic honeymoon on the Amalfi coast, following their lavish three-day wedding celebrations in Sicily. The newlyweds, who married at Marylebone town hall in London, have been displaying ample public displays of affection during their seaside getaway.

An onlooker noted that they were constantly kissing and seemed lost in their own world, praising Dua's appearance and the stunning honeymoon location. At one point, Dua was seen lying on top of Callum as she read a menu. The couple also cooled off by jumping off rocks into the blue sea, with Dua wearing a dark gold halter neck bikini and a navy and white bandana, showcasing her toned physique, while Callum displayed his buff body.

The wedding festivities, reported to cost £1.5million, were held at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Palermo, Sicily. A blessing ceremony took place there for the couple, who met in January 2024 at a Los Angeles party where they bonded over reading Hernan Diaz's novel "Trust.

" Notable guests included Sir Elton John, who performed "Your Song," as well as Charli XCX and Donatella Versace. Dua Lipa was thought to have worn a Versace wedding dress, though this has not been publicly confirmed. The night before the main event, a cocktail party was hosted at the Galleria Moderna, where the bride stunned in a custom Bottega Veneta dress and matching handbag.

Dua was given away by her father and manager Dukagjin Lipa, while Callum's mother Rose Turner, a former nightclub doorwoman, was also given a special role. Friends of the couple say they are looking forward to starting a family. One source told the Daily Mail that they are deeply in love, want to be together forever, and hope to become parents in the not-too-distant future, citing their family-oriented nature.

Following their Sicilian celebrations, the pair traveled approximately 220 miles to the Amalfi coast to begin their honeymoon. The continuous public displays of affection, including moments where Callum was seen grabbing his wife's bottom, underscore their intense newlywed bliss. The actor Callum Turner is widely tipped to become the next James Bond, adding another layer of public fascination to the couple's status as Britain's young power couple





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