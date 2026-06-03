Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Intimate London Ceremony Precedes Lavish Three-Day Sicilian Wedding Festivities

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner held a private legal wedding at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall, captured in a shared video showing confetti and kisses. The event precedes a major three-day celebration in Sicily with 300 guests at historic villas, including a custom Versace dress for the bride.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially become husband and wife following a private legal ceremony held at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday.

The intimate event, attended by a small circle of loved ones, was documented in a video shared by Westminster Registration Services, which provides a glimpse into the couple's joyful moment. The footage captures the newlyweds, both beaming with happiness, walking hand in hand down the registry office steps as they are showered with confetti.

Dua Lipa, 30, looked stunning in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit paired with white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, and a bouquet of Icelandic poppies. Callum Turner, 36, held the door of a London taxi for his wife before they departed, sharing kisses with well-wishers. The registration service expressed its honor on Instagram, stating, 'The Steps of Old Marylebone Town Hall were graced by two people very much in love...

We are honoured to have been part of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's wedding day. After 100+ years, we still feel pure joy when couples choose us for the biggest moments of their lives. Wishing them a lifetime of joy, adventure, and every happiness.

' This London ceremony serves as the legal foundation for a much larger celebration planned later this week in Sicily. The three-day extravaganza, set to begin on Thursday in Palermo, has been dubbed the 'showbiz wedding of the year' and is drawing comparisons to the iconic wedding scene in The Godfather due to its opulent Italian villa settings.

The couple has spared no expense, reportedly booking an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea. The main ceremony will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in the town of Bagheria, approximately ten miles from Palermo. The grand reception on Saturday will be held at the privately owned 18th Century Palazzo Gangi, famous for its spectacular Galleria degli Specchi, or Hall of Mirrors.

Around three hundred family members and friends are expected to attend the festivities, requiring private jet slots at Palermo's airport and a fleet of discreet black limousines to transport guests between various villas and hotels. The guest list reads like a who's who of music and fashion, with Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Simon Porte Jacquemus all said to be on the invitation list.

In the lead-up to the main event, Dua Lipa reportedly traveled to Italy to meet with Donatella Versace to finalize the design of her wedding dress. Given their long-standing friendship, sources believe the pop star will walk down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace gown. While the London event was a modest, private affair, the Sicilian celebrations promise to be a lavish, multi-day gathering that underscores the couple's high-profile status in entertainment and fashion circles





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding London Ceremony Sicily Celebration Old Marylebone Town Hall Villa Valguarnera Palazzo Gangi Schiaparelli Versace Celebrity Wedding

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