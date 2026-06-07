Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Lavish £1.5m Sicilian Wedding

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looked all partied out as they emerged on their hotel balcony on Sunday afternoon after letting their hair down until 6am at their £1.5m Sicilian wedding this weekend. The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, on Saturday where they exchanged vows six days after their official do at Marylebone Town Hall.

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looked all partied out as they emerged on their hotel balcony on Sunday afternoon after letting their hair down until 6am at their £1.5m Sicilian wedding this weekend.

The singer, 30, and the actor, 36, laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, on Saturday where they exchanged vows six days after their official do at Marylebone Town Hall. And Dua and Callum finally surfaced just after 2pm on Sunday following their late night and were seen on the terrace of their hotel.

A stunning looking Dua was seen dressed in a white lace style beach dress with Callum as she joined her family for lunch. They laughed and joked and Dua - who had her long black hair tied back in a ponytail - clutched a pink bag which appeared to have a swan design handle. An insider said: 'They looked a little fragile and were talking to friends and family, it was a really late night for them.

' Sources told the Daily Mail that director Guy Ritchie, who is in Palermo shooting Young Sherlock, was also staying at the same hotel. The pair danced the night away until the early hours and the bash ended with a spectacular ten-minute firework display. And while pictures are yet to emerge of the bride and groom on Saturday, it's clear it was the celebrity wedding of the year so far due to its grandeur.

The couple treated their 200 guests to desserts, dancing and made sure that sweet nods to their love story were a big part of the day which is thought to have cost around £1.5million. Things kicked off in the late afternoon at 18th century mansion Villa Valguarnera with Sir Elton John performing his hit Your Song during the ceremony after jetting in via private jet from Farnborough, arriving just an hour before the ceremony.

One waiter told the Daily Mail: 'He had a person on each arm to guide him because he couldn't see but he played the piano magnificently.

' Security for the party was extreme, with a double ring of steel around the venue with onlookers left disappointed as the only VIP seen was designer Donatella Versace. She created two white dresses that Dua wore for the event - the first a 'glittering' diamond encrusted one for the ceremony - and the second another white one for the wild party.

Music could be heard thumping from the speakers but, so as to not disturb residents, speakers were pointed inwards towards the villa. Police manned roadblocks and security staff with clipboards and earpieces checked off staff entering the grounds with waiters being asked to hand over their mobile phones. Dua was dressed in a bridal, frilly white dress and had her hair pulled back, while Callum was in a bucket hat and T-shirt.

The weekend began with a cocktail party on Friday night (the couple are seen arriving for the welcome drinks) An insider said: 'They looked a little fragile and were talking to friends and family, it was a really late night for them.

' The pair danced the night away until the early hours on Saturday, and the bash ended with a spectacular ten-minute firework display. One told the Daily Mail: 'We had to put stickers over the camera and microphone of our devices and then put them in plastic bags.

'I handed mine in at 11am and didn't get it back until gone midnight - it's the longest I haven't had my phone with me and probably did me some good ! ' Sources said there was also a nod to Dua Lipa's Albanian heritage, with Albanian music and dancing from a local Albanian community, and her mum and dad clapped and danced enthusiastically.

The exchange of vows - which had no legal significance as they had officially married last weekend at Marylebone registry office - was for the benefit of 150 family and friends. A semi-circle of chairs had been set up in front of Villa Valguarnera, with a gazebo in the centre where they said their vows.

In what was the final part of a three-day extravaganza, the bride arrived around 6pm Sicilian time, making a spectacular entrance along a 650ft drive lined with bougainvillea trees. Details of the wedding started emerging on Sunday morning





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Villa Valguarnera Sicilian Wedding Celebrity News Guy Ritchie Donatella Versace Sir Elton John Young Sherlock Marylebone Town Hall Albanian Heritage Bougainvillea Trees

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